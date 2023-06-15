Private Club Associates and the Strategic Planning Committee have continued working in a collaborative manner to engage and review as many sources of information as feasible for the strategic plan. The group has not yet drawn conclusions from or about any elements of the process and will not draw any conclusions until July when they begin developing long-term goals and objectives based upon the SWOT analysis, membership survey, reserve study, external factors, stakeholder interviews and other findings.
Here is where the Strategic Plan development stands at the end of May:
•Most of the External Factors research is complete
•PCA consultants and members of the Strategic Planning Committee are scheduled to visit Tellico Village in late June. After the visit to Tellico Village PCA will determine whether or not additional other community visits will be required
The Strength/Weaknesses/Opportunity/Threats (SWOT) analysis is the foundation of a strategic plan. This piece will be based upon data and factual information, not “perception”. PCA partners and SPC members are compiling information for the following topics:
•Management
•Governance
•Financial Position
•Amenities/Services
•Basic Services
•Technology
•Location
•Social Fabric
•Reputation/ Marketing
Additional topics may be added as we move forward.
PCA expects the SWOT analysis to be completed by July 25.
Four Pre-Survey Discussion Groups consisting of members with an interest in participating were conducted on May 24. The Member Survey will be available June 26-July15 and you will receive ample notice. Please be sure you and your spouse/significant other respond to ensure all opinions are included.
In mid-July, as the team approaches the final stages of the SWOT analysis, they will begin answering the key question “what business are we in?” and reviewing the Vision, Mission and Brand Positioning statements. In late July, PCA will facilitate a working retreat with the board of directors to review initial thoughts about long-term (5 to 10 years) goals and objectives which will include how the community rated how well FGCC delivers on the “Core Values” promise.
PCA extends its thanks to those members who participated in the discussion groups and the stakeholders who shared their time to be interviewed as part of the plan’s research.
Please communicate any questions or concerns about the plan development through the Strategic Planning email address: strategicplanning@fairfieldglade.cc and review other related documents in the Fairfield Glade website www.fairfieldglade.cc in the member section: 2022-2023 Private Club Associates Strategic Planning Documents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.