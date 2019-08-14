The Strategic Planning Committee (SPC) will be hosting the final of three town hall meetings planned for this year on Thursday, Aug. 15, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center.
These meetings are intended to review the strategic planning process being used by the SPC, gather ideas and feedback from the members, and produce recommendations for the revision/expansion of the Fairfield Glade Strategic Plan.
The subject of this third town hall meeting will be "Strategic Recommendations,” which will review the recommendations from the SPC to the board of directors, based upon the research and the SWOT Analysis performed earlier.
Comments/questions on this subject will be welcomed at the end of the presentation. All members are encouraged to attend this important meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.