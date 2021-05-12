About 10 homes in Fairfield Glade are known to have been impacted by last week’s strong storms.
Downed trees, damaged homes, blocked roads and power outages were left in the wake of the storm, which hit Fairfield Glade around 8 a.m. May 5.
No injuries were reported.
Crossville-Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency Director Travis Cole said late last week that assessments from the National Weather Service had classified the storm as straight-line winds.
That could change, Cole noted, if new evidence is discovered.
Preliminary reports had indicated it was among 10 suspected EF-0 tornados that swept across Middle Tennessee that morning.
The storms also brought heavy rain.
Most of the storm damage occurred in the northeast area of Fairfield Glade, with downed trees and power lines.
At about 8:05 a.m., the Fairfield Glade Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of Forest Hills along Lake Dartmoor to find multiple homes had been struck by trees.
“Once an assessment was made, the Crossville/ Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency was contacted,” Fairfield Glade Police Chief Michael Williams said. “A mutual aid call was placed to the Cumberland County Fire Department, Crossville Fire Department, and the Cumberland County Rescue Squad. A command center was set up at the Fairfield Glade Police Department and damage assessment teams were dispatched to ensure no one was trapped in their homes and assess structural damage to any homes.”
The police chief said about 40 damage assessment team members went home to home in Fairfield Glade to ensure no one was trapped and to assess structural damage.
A command center hotline operated until the end of the day for residents to report damage to their homes or to seek assistance in removing trees from their driveway.
Williams noted both Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster and Fairfield Glade Community Club Board President Ken Flierl were on-site at the command center that day.
The Monterey Lions Club Disaster Response Team and Middle Tennessee Disaster Relief Team also responded to assist residents and the Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church mobilized their disaster response team.
Cumberland County Road Department and Crossville Public Works Department also responded to assist the Fairfield Glade roads and bridges department.
Most roads were open by Wednesday morning.
Volunteer Energy Cooperative reported more than 3,000 customers without power across their service area the day of the storms, with about 1,200 customers without power in Cumberland County.
That number had been reduced to about 480 by 1:15 p.m. that day, with service fully restored later.
