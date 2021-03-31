Member comments were overwhelming in favor of paying off Stonehenge Golf Club early.
The Fairfield Glade Community Club board of directors agreed. They voted Thursday to pay off the remainder of the loan to save $72,000 in interest.
“There is no penalty for paying this off early,” board treasurer Bruce Cox said. “All the emails we received were very positive.”
The board broached the idea of an early payoff during its February meeting. Member comments were taken until early last week.
FGCC purchased Stonehenge for $3.9 million in 2014. About $1.2 million was outstanding on the loan when payoff discussions began in February.
Funds for paying off the loan are from the $3.7 million the club had on hand at the beginning of the fiscal year.
Board members also sought member feedback on increasing the Club’s reserve funds from $500,000 to $3 million. Response to that measure was also overwhelmingly positive, Cox said.
“The good thing about that number, if it’s in operating cash, we can use that for operations or we can use that for capital,” Cox explained during the February board meeting.
“As we start to look at the long-range forecast, that money will be available
to support operations or to help us support some of the capital projects we’re going to be doing over the next several years.”
