The reduction of Fairfield Glade Community Club restaurants from two to one has resulted in good financial fortune in the early going of the transition.
Stonehenge Grille, now the only community club-owned restaurant, turned a profit of nearly $25,000 in June, which General Manager Bob Weber called “a very strong month.”
“We definitely have seen a lot of support from our members and guests at that establishment,” said Weber, who reported on the restaurant’s finances at the board of directors’ July 21 workshop and monthly meeting the next day. “So we’re moving in the right direction.”
Stonehenge Grille had sales of $212,000 in June. That was $21,000 more than the combined $191,000 generated by Stonehenge Grille and Legends/Fireside Lounge at Druid Hills in the same month of 2019.
Comparisons with last year were not highlighted. Stonehenge Grille was closed for part of the year for remodeling, and both restaurants operated under COVID-19 restrictions.
Weber said Stonehenge Grille typically shows some profit during the summer golf seasons but begins a slide each October when fewer golfers visit the Glade. The restaurant has not shown an annual profit since at least 2008.
Mounting losses in the community club’s food-and-beverage operation and difficulty in hiring staff for two restaurants prompted the board to end dining at Legends/Fireside permanently effective this spring, except possibly for special events, and make Stonehenge Grille a year-round operation seven days a week serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.
That change has enabled managers to focus on only one menu and work toward offering better service with a smaller staff.
“We continue to try to improve on a daily basis,” Weber said.
Stonehenge Grille now often is bustling, especially during the peak hours of 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. when there are so many diners there sometimes are long wait times for a table.
In other matters:
The board passed a resolution establishing the Office of Director of the police department and designating the police chief as the director. Creating the position was necessary for accreditation through the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police.
Accreditation recognizes a police force for maintaining the highest standards.
The board also congratulated the department for passing its two-year re-accreditation assessment with the national Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. Board President Ken Flierl said the department’s accreditation was “an extraordinary accomplishment” for a police force its size.
Flierl noted that the department also has been recommended for similar recognition through the Tennessee police chief’s group. That would make the Glade force only the 25th dually accredited agency among more than 600 police forces in Tennessee.
Treasurer Bruce Cox reported that the board is considering replacing the community club’s $5 million line of credit with one of $7 million to take advantage of “favorable interest rates.” Currently, the four golf clubs and The Center (formerly Community & Conference Center) are used for collateral for the $5 million credit line. Cox’s Treasurer’s report stated should the Board go with the $7 million, it would use only Druid Hills and possibly Dorchester golf clubs as collateral.
Cox said the line of credit is needed for unforeseen major expenses such as disasters.
The board approved a donation of $26,312 to the planned Veterans and First Responders Memorial at Robin Hood Park, representing an in-kind donation from Rogers Group for paving of parking lots there. The company said it would discount the price of the project by that amount if the community club would donate the same amount to the memorial. The contract price for the work was $48,714, the lower of two bids.
FGCC will pay Rogers Group the balance of $22,402 in addition to donating to the memorial. Cox noted that the community club would have been obligated for the full contract amount anyway.
The board approved purchase requisitions of $54,440 for a sewer line extension along Beachwood Drive and Beechwood Lane, $37,647 for a 2021 Ford F150 pickup truck for the sewer department and $32,500 for painting of the exterior of the Racquet Center indoor courts.
Flierl read a statement that says the board complies with all state disclosure requirements for transparency that the community club must follow based on its nonprofit status. It also says the board gives residents advance notice of the board’s intentions for action and provides opportunity for residents to comment before action is taken.
