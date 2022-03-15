Imagine yourself inviting a group of friends to your home for a dinner party. They each RSVP they are coming, but then some don’t show up.
You’ve spent considerable time preparing a lovely meal and money on its ingredients. But sadly, a portion of the food and its cost goes to waste.
Apply that scenario to every event Stonehenge Grille offers at which food is served. You’d be surprised by the number of reservation no-shows.
As a remedy for this, and acting as responsible stewards of your funds, we have set the following policy for reservations. Think of it as “trust but verify.”
Fixed Price Special Event Meals
A reservation call to 931-707-2115 and a credit card prepayment are required to secure a reservation. Cancellations after prepayment will receive a full refund as a SHG Dining Credit on your member account.
Cancellations within 24 hours of the event will not receive a refund.
A la Carte Special Event Meals
A reservation call to 931-707-2115 and a $10 credit card prepayment are required to secure a reservation. Cancellations after prepayment will receive a full refund as a SHG Dining Credit on your member account.
Cancellations within 24 hours of the event will not receive a refund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.