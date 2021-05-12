Stonehenge Grille is now open and operating from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Breakfast is served from 8-11 a.m.
Empty tables will be between occupied tables that are fewer than 6 feet apart.
For a better experience for all patrons, reservations are suggested for indoor dining 5 p.m. and later. Reservations will be held for only 15 minutes after the reserved time.
Tables will not be put together.
Parties larger than eight will be seated at more than one table and may have different servers.
Parties of five or more must sit at one of the larger tables.
Curbside pick-up will be provided for takeout orders, but paying in advance is preferred.
Legends & Fireside Lounge are closed until further notice.
The Dining Rewards Program offers a 5% discount on food and non-alcoholic beverage purchases for Fairfield Glade Community Club members. Method of payment is up to the patron, but the FGCC member card must be shown to apply the discount.
All members spending $300 or more at Stonehenge Grille or Legends/Fireside Lounge, including on to-go orders, through June will receive a dining gift card equal to 10% of what they have spent. Tax and gratuities are excluded.
The same deal will be available at Stonehenge Grille July-September and October-December. It includes all special events like Thanksgiving Day. Most private parties booked with Banquet Department are excluded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.