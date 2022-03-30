Stonehenge Grille at 222 Fairfield Blvd. will be open from 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m. daily starting April 1.
The all-day menu will be available from 11 a.m. until closing.
For a better experience for all patrons, customers are requested to have breakfast orders in by 10:45 a.m.
Due to high demand, Stonehenge Grille only accepts reservations for parties of eight or more for indoor dining all day.
These parties will not be seated until all guests arrive; they will be seated as close as possible but may have different servers.
This allows the facility to take better care of all guests and accommodate more guests.
Beginning April 1, outdoor dining will be seated on a first-come, first-served basis.
Parties without reservations who may be concerned about waiting times upon arrival are welcome to call ahead at 931-484-3741 to ask how busy the restaurant is.
As a reminder, the busiest dinner times are 5-7 p.m.
Stonehenge Grille will offer a brunch buffet from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and a dinner buffet from 3-9 p.m. the first Sunday of each month starting April 3.
The next special Food & Beverage event planned is an Easter buffet from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, April 17, at The Center at Fairfield Glade.
Credit card prepayment reservations are required by calling 931-707-2115 by Wednesday, April 13. Cancellations within 24 hours of the event will not receive a refund.
An 18% gratuity will be included.
