Fairfield Glade’s Stonehenge Golf Course was listed in Golfweek’s Best as a top 200 resort course for 2021. The Top 200 Resort Golf Courses in U.S. ranks Stonehenge at 157 with a rating of 5.96.
Fairfield Glade Community Club Director of Golf Jeff Houston credits Sean Vanhoose and his maintenance team.
“The raters judge all courses evenly and for Stonehenge to be in the top 200, since the top 200 was established in 2019, is special to the maintenance crew,” Houston said.
Stonehenge was also recognized in Golfweek’s Best for 2019, coming in at 181 with a rating of 5.78, and again in 2020 at 141 with a rating of 5.96.
“Before 2019 they only ranked the top 100 courses,” Houston added. “They give each course a rating and as you can see the rating went from 5.78 to 5.96 in 2019 to 2020 and stayed there for 2021. That is a sign of the work around the course has improved our facility. The bunker installation and Sean’s work to keep the course at a certain level and make it better.”
Each resort golf course is judged and rated by Golfweek’s guidelines and criteria:
1. Ease and intimacy of routing (the extent to which the sequence of holes follows natural contours and unfolds in an unforced manner).
2. Quality of feature shaping (the extent to which the land’s features have been enhanced though earthmoving and shaping to for a landscape that suits the game and has aesthetic/thematic coherence).
3. Natural setting and overall land plan
4. Interest and greens and surrounding contours (shotmaking demands on and around the putting surfaces).
5. Variety and memorability of par 3s.
6. Variety and memorability of par 4s
7. Variety and memorability of par 5s
8. Basic quality of conditioning.
9. Landscape and tree management.
10. “Walk in the park” test (the degree to which the course ultimately is worth spending a half-day on as a compelling outdoor experience).
“Sean Vanhoose and his maintenance workers would be the first to tell you they are just part of a great staff we have at all the courses,” Houston said. “We have five great golf courses and having Stonehenge on this list is a vessel to promote all the courses. We know people are influenced by rankings and ratings to come for the first time. But, what we have to offer, with all the golf facilities, will keep them coming over and over.”
