Stone Memorial High School senior Brittiani Rezzonico has been named the Fairfield Glade Lions Club October 2022 Student of the Month.
Rezzonico was selected by her school counselor Laura Kidwell to take part in the Fairfield Glade Lions monthly program.
Lions Club Co-Chairs Bill and Mary Green named Rezzonico Student of the Month along with her corporate partner, Fields and Tollett.
Students are selected to participate in the Lions program because of good grades and involvement in school and other activities during their four years in high school.
Rezzonico enjoys attending Stone Memorial’s football and basketball games. She is active in culinary class making baked goods to sell for their bake sale.
She works part time at Zaxby’s, where she enjoys serving customers. She also gives back to the community by helping at Bread of Life.
Rezzonico’s hobbies include spending time with loved ones, reading, and traveling.
She plans to attend Tennessee Tech to earn a degree in nursing.
Rezzonico is another great example of a student who has taken advantage of getting involved in school activities during her four years in high school.
Fields and Tollett and the entire membership of the Fairfield Glade Lions Club wish her much success in her future goals.
Rezzonico and her mother will be invited to attend a Fairfield Glade Lions Dinner meeting in April 2023 with all Students of the Month.
The students will be introduced and receive a special plaque with their name and special month printed on it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.