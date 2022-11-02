Stone Memorial High School senior Abigail Jones has been named the Fairfield Glade Lions Club’s September Student of the Month.
Jones was selected by her school counselor Missy Miller to take part in the Fairfield Glade Lions monthly program. Lions Club Co-Chairs Bill and Mary Green named her Student of the Month.
Students are selected to participate in the Lions program because of good grades and involvement in school and other activities during their four years in high school.
Jones is an active member of many clubs and organizations. She is president of the Student Council, president of the Senior Class and president of Skills USA.
She is an active member of the Beta Club, Criminal Justice Club, Chick-Fil-A Leadership Club, Aviation Club, FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America), and Interact Club.
Jones’ activities include volunteering at the Avalon Center. She is also actively obtaining her private pilot’s license.
Her hobbies include reading and baking.
Jones plans to attend University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with a double major in sociology and criminal justice. After that she wants to attend law school and become an attorney.
Jones is another notable example of a student who has taken advantage of getting involved in school activities during her four years in high school. The entire membership of the Fairfield Glade Lions Club wishes her much success in her future goals.
Jones and her parents will be invited to attend a Fairfield Glade Lions Dinner meeting in April 2023 with all Students of the Month.
The students will be introduced and receive a special plaque with their name and special month printed on it.
