The 127 Yard Sale takes place this weekend. Avoid the congestion and stop by the Art Circle Public Library before Friday to get your reading materials and movies.
Since reopening on June 2, the library has seen a steady increase in patrons, with the latest week averaging 225 patrons a day.
Let’s keep it growing.
Great New Books
Deadlock by Catherine Coulter. Targeted by a vengeful psychopath out to destroy his family, Savich receives three mysterious boxes containing clues leading to an unfamiliar community and a young wife of a congressman who must confront a decades-old secret.
The Geometry of Holding Hands by Alexander McCall Smith. One of the author’s most beloved characters is back--and once again she will have to call upon her powers of deduction and her unflappable moral code to unravel a new philosophical mystery. In Edinburgh, rumors and gossip abound. But Isabel well knows that such things can’t be taken at face value. Still, the latest whispers hint at mysterious goings-on, and who but Isabel can be trusted to get to the bottom of them? At the same time, she must deal with the demands of her two small children, her husband, and her rather tempestuous niece, Cat, whose latest romantic entanglement comes--to no one’s surprise--with complications. Still, even with so much going on, Isabel, through the application of good sense, logic, and ethics, will, as ever, triumph.
Defender in Chief by John Yoo. Yoo examines the constitutional issue of presidential power.
The Butterfly Lampshade by Aimee Bender. Bender’s first work of fiction since her short-story collection The Color Master (2013) follows a young woman through her careful examination of the traumatic event that upended her life. When Francie was 8 years old, her unstable mother, Elaine, had a breakdown, smashing her own hand with a hammer. Elaine is sent to a mental institution and Elaine’s pregnant sister, Minn, who is on the verge of giving birth, sends her husband, Stan, to collect Francie. But Francie refuses to fly from Oregon to California, so Stan entrusts Francie to the care of a babysitter, Shrina, and makes plans for Francie to take the train to California. Now in her mid-twenties, Francie painstakingly catalogs the minutiae of these events, trying to make sense of several magical occurrences along the way, as well as her own fear that she might carry her mother’s instability within her.
His & Hers by Alice Feeney. Suspense abounds in this whodunit: Was it he or she who murdered the young woman found in a wooded area in Surrey? Feeney uses the device of dueling narratives (His and Hers) here to tantalize the reader with clues/red herrings. Her narrators are Anna Andrews, a BBC anchor recently demoted back to reporter, and Detective Chief Inspector Jack Harper, who happen to be divorced from one another. Their paths cross again, though, when Anna is assigned to cover the discovery of the body and Jack is assigned to investigate the case. Both their narratives have enough references to psychological anguish and substance abuse to make them prime suspects. Their roles of journalist and detective protect them for a while, but Feeney offers a brilliant cat-and-mouse game here: Which of the pair is the murderer; which is being investigated?
Libraries=Information
If you have a brown thumb when it comes to plants, you might be thinking that an artificial houseplant is a better alternative than none, right?
The reality is, even though fake plants are looking more and more real, they come with their own issues.
In addition to being dust magnets that can contribute to poor indoor air quality, they also are made using materials that aren’t biodegradable, in the factories of companies that don’t look out for the health of their workers.
Instead of fake, try low-maintenance varieties like succulents and cacti.
Stingy Schobel Says
Cashing in $100 of change at a Coinstar machine will cost you $11.90. But there is no processing charge if you accept a Coinstar eGift card instead of cash.
The cards are good at 21 participating companies, including Amazon, Home Depot, iTunes, Lowe’s and several restaurant chains and movie-theater groups.
If you want to turn in your coins for cash without a fee, find out if your bank will take them.
Library Laugh
What did the mama buffalo say to her son as he went off to school?
Bison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.