Tickets are still available for the Fairfield Glade Lions Club’s annual Reverse Raffle — but they are going quickly.
Lions Club members encourage the public to buy tickets for this state-sanctioned charitable gaming event while they still can.
A maximum of 500 raffle tickets will be sold for $50 each.
The top three cash prizes will $6,000, $2,000, and $1,000.
In addition, there will be a wide variety of prizes donated by area and national businesses.
Proceeds from the Reverse Raffle fund critical Lions programs in our community including:
• Hearing and vision screening for children
• Student of the Month scholarship program
• Eyeglasses and hearing aid assistance
Reverse Raffle proceeds are also donated to community nonprofit organizations.
Tickets for the Lions Club raffle can be purchased from any Fairfield Glade Lion, First National Bank of Tennessee at Fairfield Glade or at Crye-Leike Brown Realty on Peavine Rd.
The Lions thank corporate sponsors Zurich Homes, the Crossville Chronicle and Steve and Mia McLelland for their generous support of this event.
The drawing will be Aug. 10 at The Center at Fairfield Glade.
Call Lion Bruce at 503-970-0361 or Lion Susan at 916-203-9178 for more information.
