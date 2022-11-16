The annual New England Christmas get-together will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12 at Brady Mountain in Crab Orchard.
The cost is $30 per person. Reservations must be made by Nov. 28; make checks payable to FFGNE Picnic and mail to Barbara Patterson, 151 Malvern Rd., Crossville, TN 38558.
Those attending are asked to include their name, address, phone number, email address, original city and state, as well as how long they have been in Fairfield Glade with the check.
The catered meal by Willow will include baked ham, turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, mac and cheese, stuffing, honey carrots, rolls, salad, sweet and unsweet tea and lemonade. Those attending are also welcome to BYOB.
Organizers will have a bake sale to raise funds for the 2023 party. Contact Lori Burt at lrpburt@gmail.com or Terry Renaud at redbbug@comcast.net to contribute baked goods to the sale.
Bring a pair or two of socks to be donated to a community organization. All sizes — children’s, men’s, women's — are welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.