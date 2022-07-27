A flower bulb sale sponsored by the Fairfield Glade Garden Club is going on now.
All proceeds benefit the Helena Schmidt Scholarship Fund which, in turn, gives scholarships to high school seniors in Cumberland County. Thank you in advance for your support.
The featured bulbs will be Daffodil Sailorman, Bridal Crown Daffodil, Allium Azureum, Ostrowskianum Allium, Pink Pearl Hyacinth and Carnegie Hyacinth.
All of the bulbs are deer resistant and would be beautiful additions to any spring garden. They also grow well in containers.
Orders can be placed online at tinyurl.com/fggcflowerbulborderform and will arrive in October just in time for fall planting.
Orders are also accepted at fggardenclub.com; click on the fundraisers tab and then the flower bulb sale tab.
Orders must be placed by Aug. 1, and payment received by Aug. 3.
Those ordering will receive an email with a summary of their order and where to mail payment.
Contact Liz Musial at lizmusial2@gmail.com or 815-382-8721 for more information.
