The deadline for submission of an application for a director-at-large position on the Fairfield Glade Community Club’s board of directors is coming soon.
This is the final reminder that applications are available on the Community Club’s website, fairfieldgladeresort.com.
The applications must be completed and returned in electronic format to the email address listed in the application package by noon Friday, June 3.
Specific instructions for submission are contained in the application packet.
One property owner director-at-large position is open for election in 2022.
In addition, one interval owner’s position and one declarant director position is open for election.
The interval owners candidate is nominated by the Timeshare Associations’ Presidents, and the developer (declarant) representative to the board is nominated by the declarant.
Any member in good standing who has or will have owned real property at Fairfield Glade for at least three years prior to the annual meeting on Sept. 16 is eligible for election.
“In good standing” is defined as not being delinquent with respect to payment of assessments, fees, and fines.
Potential candidates must be willing to attend all board meetings and give additional time as required to prepare for board meetings.
Community Club bylaws also preclude any employee of the Club, whether designated as full time, part time, temporary, seasonal, or other category, from holding the position of director-at-large.
Potential candidates: Meet-the-Candidates Night has been scheduled for Thursday, July 28.
