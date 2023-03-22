Tickets are still available for the Fairfield Glade Ladies Club’s annual fashion show and luncheon.
The show will be Wednesday, April 5, at The Center, 7827 Stonehenge Rd.
Members and non-members can purchase tickets for at the Collage Boutique in Village Green Mall until March 31.
Non-refundable tickets are $35 each and include lunch. No tickets will be available the day of the event.
Payment by check, made payable to Fairfield Glade Ladies Club, is the only form of payment accepted.
Be part of the excitement as members of the Ladies Club model the latest spring and summer styles from Chico’s.
Musical entertainment will be provided by the Cumberland County Playhouse.
As part of the fundraiser, attendees may bid on an array of gift baskets fil-led with area goods, services and more.
The proceeds from the event are used to help fund the charitable contributions dispersed by the club annually.
Lunch will be herb-grilled chicken over Romaine lettuce salad with poppyseed dressing, roll and coconut cake.
The fashion show is sponsored by SDP Financial Associates LLC in Village Green Mall; Witt Financial Group, LLC; Selk Pressure Washing and Selk Painting and Coating; One Way Home Services; Matt Libby Insurance; and an anonymous Ladies Club member.
The Fairfield Glade Ladies Club is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, established exclusively for charitable, religious, educational and scientific purposes.
Its mission is to provide educational and charitable giving, direct community service and social opportunities for its members.
The club is open to all women living or owning property in Fairfield Glade, as well as former Ladies Club members.
Visit ffgladiesclub.com for more information.
