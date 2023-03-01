The deadline to apply for the Fairfield Glade Garden Club’s Helena Schmidt Scholarship is fast approaching.
Any high school senior in Cumberland County who has been accepted into a two- or four-year program, or other training certificate program that pertains to the food web and meets the other requirements of the scholarship program may apply.
All application must be submitted no later than March 17.
Information needed to apply for a scholarship is available from the guidance counselor’s offices at Cumberland County and Stone Memorial high schools.
The information is also available on the Garden Club’s website. Go to fggardenclub.com and click on the Scholarship tab.
