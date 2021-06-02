It is time to register now for the 37th annual Fairfield Glade Member/Member Golf Tournament, coming up Aug. 14-15 at Heatherhurst Golf Courses.
Information and the registration form are available at https://fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments.
As of May 24, the tournament was 75% full, which leaves only 48 teams left available for sign up.
Space is limited to 360 entrants (180 teams). The entry fee of $125 a person includes two days of golf with carts, range balls, two continental breakfasts, two lunches, prize money, and all players will receive a dozen golf balls and a gift from the Member-Member Committee. \Players must have registration in by July 17.
Players must have at least 10 valid scores entered into GHIN from Jan. 1-July 15. GHIN is used as a primary handicap source and the handicaps are used to flight players.
Sponsors will also contribute prizes, which all golfers will automatically be eligible to win.
The two-day men’s and women’s event is a two-person best ball format. Each player will play his or her own ball and record both scores. The lower score of the two partners will determine the team score. Flights will be determined in each division.
Individual players looking for a partner can fill out the entry form and submit with individual payment. Enter an “X” into partner information, and the check will be held until a playing partner is found.
Checks will be refunded to those who have not found a partner or if tournament organizers cannot find a partner.
Mail in entry forms today to guarantee a spot in the tournament.
Interested sponsors in the event should contact Alice Hodge at 954-579-2205 or 954-609-8218.
More than 36 sponsors have signed on to the Member-Member Tournament so far.
Platinum sponsors are Action Heating & Cooling, Cumberland Medical Center; Dave Kirk Automotive; First National Bank of Tennessee; Peavine Wine & Spirits; and Servpro of Cumberland, Morgan County and White County.
Gold sponsors are Atlas Homes Tennessee; Cherokee Beverage; Coca Cola Enterprises, Food City; and Zurich Homes.
Silver sponsors are A-1 Auto Repair, Advanced Termite & Pest Control; Best Friends Veterinary; Better Homes & Gardens/GWIN Realty; Buckeye Medical Equipment; Clearview Closet & Blind; Crawford Family Chiropractic; Crossville Wholesale Carpet; Crye-Leike Brown Realty; Forte’s on the Square; Gernt Insurance; Golf Capital Learning Center; Good Samaritan Society; Hot Springs Spa; Jeff Wood Construction; JP NASCAR; Mayberry’s Home Complete; Ivy J. Gardner, Attorney at Law; Merle Norman Cosmetics & Boutique, RW Baird; Tastykake/Flowers Bakery; Tim and Sue Tewalt; The Dogwalk Resort & Spa; Weichert Realty/The Webb Agency; and Witt Financial Group.
