The Plateau PC Users Group will meet Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Christ Lutheran Church at Snead and Lakeview Dr. in Fairfield Glade.
The meeting will start at 3 p.m. The regular question and answer session will follow the main presentation at 4 p.m.
Randy Knowles, member and computer consultant, will give a presentation on “My Ten Step Method for a Clean and Optimized PC.”
The club is dedicated to helping its members and the community better enjoy the use of personal computers.
Visitors are always welcome at meetings, which are held on the second Tuesday of the month; note that a $3 guest fee will be collected from all non-club members.
The club’s fiscal year is July 1-June 30. Dues are $24 for individuals and $30 for couples, and are prorated quarterly.
For more information and to read the latest version of our newsletter, the Gazette, visit our web site at www.ppcuginc.com or call Steve Rosenstein, president, at 931-742-0151 between the hours of 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Masks are required.
