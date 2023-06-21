Taking steps to reduce a risk for heat-related illness in the summertime includes efforts to hydrate and remain hydrated throughout the day.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that water will almost always help people remain hydrated even when they’re working in the heat.
But food also plays a vital role in preventing heat illness, as the CDC notes eating regular meals can help to replace the salt lost through sweat.
It’s also important that individuals avoid caffeine- fueled energy drinks and alcohol when spending time in the hot summer sun. Both can increase the risk of heat-related illness.
