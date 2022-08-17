Approaching the end of summer, everyone still need to remember important tips about safety and health.
Here are three simple safety tips to help you through the rest of the summer:
Stay hydrated. Whether you are working or enjoying the many activities outdoors, be prepared.
Drink plenty of water, 100% fruit juices, milk (yes, milk has vitamin D and contains proteins, which helps keep you fueled even in the heat) and sport drinks.
Sport drinks contain electrolytes, which make hydration more effective.
Watch for signs of heat stress. All have seen temperatures in the upper 80s and 90s during the summer months and every-
one needs to remember their individual capabilities when working or playing outdoors.
Watch for signs of headache, dizziness and confusion, loss of appetite or sick, excessive seating and pale, cramps in the arms, legs and stomach, fast breathing or pulse or simply being very thirsty.
These are all signs that could be heat stress related, so be diligent and stay hydrated.
Stay cool. Ensuring you are capable to continue outdoor activities may require you to find a cool area and simply relax for a few minutes to give your body an opportunity to recover.
These three tips are important for everyone to remember and follow while outdoors.
Remember to always take care of yourselves and each other, and enjoy our last days of summer.
