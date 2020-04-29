The following incidents have been documented by the Fairfield Glade Police Department for the period April 12–18, 2020:
No reportable crimes during this period.
Security Tip of the Week
Being a caregiver during any time is stressful, but during this pandemic it is extremely stressful. Use healthy practices. As a caregiver you should take all the precautions you can to avoid becoming infected yourself. Ensure that your loved one is also taking precautions. Here are some help tips from the American Red Cross for caregivers:
• Clean your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds (the time it takes you to sing "Happy Birthday" twice). Soap and water are always preferable, but if they are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, or do so into your elbow. Throw away used tissues in a lined trash can. Immediately wash your hands.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Clean and disinfect household surfaces daily and “high touch” surfaces frequently throughout the day. High touch surfaces include: tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, sinks, and include mobility and medical equipment, such as walkers, wheelchairs, canes and handrails. Learn more about cleaning and disinfecting from the CDC.
• Create a caring support team made up of several trusted individuals that can help you perform some key caregiving tasks. Assign them practical things that they can do to help, for example, phoning your loved one regularly, helping with errands, getting groceries, doing online shopping, and setting up telemedicine services for your loved one (i.e., medical appointments over the phone or by video).
• Plan for what you will do if you or your loved one gets sick. Have a care plan in place for yourself and help your loved one develop a care plan, too. A care plan summarizes your health conditions, medications, healthcare providers, emergency contacts, and end-of-life care options, for example, advance directives (a living will). Help your loved one to consult with their doctor by phone to complete their care plan. The CDC has guidance on developing a care plan and a fillable care plan form to help you. Determine who will care for you and your loved one should you become ill. Make sure that they understand both of your medical needs, and that they have a copy of each of your care plans.
• Advise your loved one to stay home as much as possible. Help them to avoid all non-essential outings, and large and small gatherings in private and in public. If they do have to go out, help them to practice social distancing, also called "physical distancing" by ensuring that they keep 6 feet between themselves and others while in public and to avoid close contact with people who do not share their home. Also, help your loved one cover their mouth and nose with a cloth face cover if they must go out in public. The CDC recommends that cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the covering without assistance. For detailed information, see https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.
• Help your loved one stay connected. Help your loved one stay in touch with their friends and family through frequent phone calls, video calls, text, or email. Limit visits with family members, especially young children. While family members can help run errands, your older loved one should always keep about 6 feet away from them. Have visitors leave food or grocery items at the door rather than entering the home. Avoid inviting young children into the home because it is difficult for them to understand the importance of social distancing.
• Remember the Fairfield Glade Police Department still has the hotline for those who do not need to be in public due to underlying health conditions. Call the hotline at 931-484-3900. If we can find it we will bring it to you. Fairfield Glade Resident Services is a great organization to turn to and will help you find resources. Stay healthy and stay safe!
