Members of the Tennessee Bluebird Society, an affiliate of the North American Bluebird Society, gathered in November for their eighth annual meeting to celebrate another successful nest box monitoring season.
The meeting was held at The Center at Fairfield Glade (128 Stonehenge Dr.) with 72 members present and four invited guests.
Outgoing President Don Hazel opened the meeting with a surprise announcement. Hazel has focused his efforts over the past three years on growing the number of society clubs in the state. During his term, two new clubs—Cookeville and the Tri-State clubs—were added, bringing the total number to five along with the Valley Club, the Cumberland County Club and the Shelby Club.
Hazel announced another club, the Highland Rim Club, will be joining the society in 2023.
Kathy Dooley and Michelle Bayless reported on the society’s finances and membership. Hazel then introduced nominees for the board of directors and the slate of officers for the coming year.
The members voted on the board members and officers, and all were approved: President Ari Lawson Grimsley; Vice President Lynn Maddux; Secretary Alison Hoffman; and Treasurer Kathy Dooley.
Outgoing Vice President John Martin reported the 2022 seasonal results, saying it was a great success with: 29 new trails established; 6.6% growth in number of nest boxes; 10.8% growth in number of birds fledged, 9.3% growth in bluebirds fledged; improving state efficiency statistics, 4.58 in 2022 compared to 4.41 in 2021; and better insight into the Shelby Club’s trails.
The most significant aspect of the report was the total number of new trails added. This growth can be directly attributable to the introduction of Hazel’s grant program which provides funds to build new nest boxes.
Becky Boyd then shared her photographic artistry, which was the subject of an episode on PBS television’s Tennessee Crossroads.
Bill Hartman showcased the new society website, and Hazel was presented with the Excellence in Service Award at the conclusion of the meeting.
