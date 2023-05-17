Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden will be the speaker for the Cumberland County Republican Party’s upcoming Reagan Day Dinner.
The dinner will be June 3 at Cumberland County Community Complex, 1398 Livingston Rd., Crossville. Social hour starts at 5 p.m., with dinner served at 6.
Tickets are $35 each and can be purchased at the door.
Groups of eight can purchase a table for $240 with advanced reservations by contacting Linda Bottoms at bottomslinda47@gmail.com or 931-248-6998. Table reservations must be made by May 31.
During the dinner, the Party will recognize outstanding city and county policemen of the year and Cumberland County Republican Women’s Club scholarship winners for 2023.
