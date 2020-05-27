June will be bustin’ out all over next week, and so will the library.
It is planned to expand access to the library’s facilities starting June 1. Details will be announced later this week. Watch for them on our website at www. artcirclelibrary.info or on Facebook.
Can’t wait to see all our patrons.
Great New Books
To Wake the Giant: A Novel of Pearl Harbor by Jeff Shaara. The bestselling master of military historical fiction tells the story of Pearl Harbor as only he can in the first novel of a gripping new series set in World War II’s Pacific theater. In 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt watches uneasily as the world heads rapidly down a dangerous path. The Japanese have waged an aggressive campaign against China, and they now begin to expand their ambitions to other parts of Asia. As their expansion efforts grow bolder, their enemies know that Japan’s ultimate goal is total conquest over the region, especially when the Japanese align themselves with Hitler’s Germany and Mussolini’s Italy, who wage their own war of conquest across Europe. Told through the eyes of widely diverse characters, this story looks at all sides of the drama and puts the reader squarely in the middle.
A Week at the Shore by Barbara Delinsky. Mallory Aldiss has not been back to her hometown of Bay Bluff, RI, for years; the memories are too painful. But when her childhood friend Jack, who is her dad’s neighbor, calls to tell her that her father threatened him with a gun, she and her 13-year-old daughter Joy decide to visit Bay Bluff for a week. Twenty years earlier, Jack’s mother disappeared while riding with Mallory’s father in his boat. Now that her father has dementia, it is imperative to find out what really happened before it is too late. Was it murder, suicide or an accident? Delinsky presents a powerful story about the importance of love, family and the acceptance of life’s changes.
Furmidable Foes by Rita Mae Brown and Sneaky Pie Brown. Mary Minor “Harry” Harristeen is on the hunt for a killer with a deadly green thumb when a day in the garden turns fatal in this exciting new mystery.
Above the Law: The Inside Story of How the Justice Department Tried to Subvert President Trump by Matthew Whitaker. The Department of Justice had been steered off course by a Deep State made up of Washington insiders who saw themselves as above the law. Recklessly inverting, bending and breaking the law to achieve their own political goals, they relentlessly undermined the Constitution by flaunting the rightful authority of a president they despised. Whitaker was an outsider with a desire to see justice done and democracy work. In his straightforward new book, he provides a stunning account of what he found in the swamp that is Washington.
Libraries=Information
You’re sniffling. You’re sneezing. You’re itching.
Is it a cold? A rash? You’re too old for it to be an allergy, right?
Wrong. Kids aren’t the only ones who develop new allergies. In fact, adult-onset allergies are more common than you think.
Researchers who study allergies are not certain what is to blame for this general trend of growing allergies in both kids and adults. Some have speculated that it could be related to changes in our habits, such as the overuse of hand sanitizers and antibiotics as well as changes in our diets.
Adult-onset environmental allergies are more common as well, possibly because rising temperatures are leading to larger amounts of pollen in the air. Those pollen rates also are believed to be responsible for increasing rates of environmental allergies in children.
Here’s what you need to know about adult-onset food and environmental allergies … to be continued
Stingy Schobel Says
Do you want to extend the non-stick surfaces of your hard anodized and cast-iron pans for as long as possible?
First, never put them in the dishwasher; the hot water can destroy the top protective layers, making the pans less reliable to cook with. And even washing with soapy water by hand can make them less naturally non-stick.
The solution? Use salt. Scrub with coarse salt to help lift grime and disinfect the surface.
And for truly stubborn messes, fill the pan with water, add salt and boil away on the cook top until all the baked-on mess has lifted up, leaving the pan truly clean.
Library Laugh
Before going in for surgery, I thought it would be funny if I posted a note on myself telling the surgeon to be careful.
After the surgery I found another note on myself: Anyone know where my cellphone is?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.