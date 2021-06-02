Concerns among some residents about safety in a dimly lit community and a desire by others for the serenity of a starry night are putting many Gladers on opposite sides of an issue of whether there should be more street lights.
Some say the safety of residents should require more lights, especially in a community dominated by older people who have difficulty seeing at night and have greater fear of crime.
Some in favor of dark skies note that Fairfield Glade is a rural community in the mountains and that people who move here should understand that this isn’t the city.
The issue came to light in March after the Fairfield Glade Community Club board of directors sent an email blast, written by the board’s Environment Committee, to residents explaining the consequences of “light pollution.”
Light pollution is artificial light that inappropriately shines on neighbors’ properties and illuminates the sky.
The committee also shared outdoor lighting principles promoted by the International Dark-Sky Association, which strives to protect the night sky from light pollution.
Residents quickly chimed in.
The issue has been a hot topic of debate on the social media site NextDoor, where there are hundreds of comments from dozens of Fairfield Glade residents favoring or opposing more street lighting.
One such resident, Ken Snyder, sees the need for safety but also for aesthetics, and he hopes the community can achieve “a good balance” with a solution that benefits both sides.
While he favors fewer street lights, he said he understands that some people want more lights to feel safer. But he said street lights are just one strategy toward that end and that there are others, such as reflective road lines and motion detectors on properties, that also would allow residents to revere the night.
“It’s really important for everyone to understand the needs of others,” Snyder said in a telephone interview with the Sun. “Unless we begin with an expressed empathic appreciation for the valid needs of others, we’re starting behind the 8-ball.”
Snyder encouraged residents on NextDoor to express their concerns to John Wedgworth, a community club board member overseeing a review of street lights. Some did.
Wedgworth said in an email to the Sun that over the past month the board heard from “several” residents about the issue.
He declined to release further details and said the board had no additional comments beyond its monthly May 20 “Magnified” email newsletter, in which it was said there are no plans to add street lights. But it identified eight intersections on Peavine Rd. where Volunteer Energy Cooperative is to install street lights upon completion of the SR 101/Peavine Rd. expansion project.
The board also wrote that it reviewed data from the Glade’s police department and found no reports involving automobile accidents, pedestrian injuries or burglaries “where streetlights would have prevented those types of incidents.”
Police Chief Mike Williams said the board asked for information on those three types of reports for “certain neighborhoods” going back two years. The department gave the board its data on all incidents, not just of those three categories, which included automobile crash data going back only one year.
Williams said in the past that street lights had been installed in areas where lack of lighting could have contributed to incidents such as traffic accidents, and such incidents have happened “one or two times in the six years I’ve been here.”
The board said the Glade has 290 street lights; 46 at “major intersections” and 244 in various neighborhoods.
Although there are no plans to add street lights, the board left open the possibility that there could be fewer going forward depending on safety considerations.
“In the future, when a streetlight in a neighborhood ‘burns out,’ it will be reviewed for safety concerns; if no safety concerns are found to exist, the affected streetlight could be removed,” the board wrote.
The board said future “Magnified” newsletters will explain how residents can safely light homes for protection and enjoy dark skies. They also are to provide recommendations for how to walk pets on streets at night.
