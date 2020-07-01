You have to crawl before you can walk. Some need to sit in the saddle on the back of a horse before they can stand tall.
Standing Tall is a non-profit program that brings students together with horses to learn how to live well. Wildwood Stables co-owner Michelle Salazar founded the Standing Tall program in 2018. Now in its third season, its positivity is spreading like a refreshing wave through the community through its students and volunteers. It is so popular there is a waiting list of students and Salazar is implementing a second class for Sept. 8-Oct. 27, to be able to expand their outreach and help even more students.
“The kids, from one week to the next, just blossom,” Salazar said.
The six-week program offers a safe and effective learning space for students ages 7 and up to acquire life skills, participate in team building exercises, build their confidence and self-esteem, as well as practice effective communication while working with horses.
“We don’t provide counseling,” said Salazar. “We provide the horse as their teacher and build their confidence.”
Standing Tall class is held once a week, and each class explores a specific skill or exercise, from identifying true friends to non-verbal communication led by Salazar, then students practice yoga and deep breathing techniques before putting on their helmets and saddling up to work with the horses. As they ride the horses, they are given instructions and learn how to trust and communication with the horse and equate horse behavior to human behavior.
Each student is paired with a volunteer mentor for additional support.
By the sixth week, students graduate to an independent trail ride to complete the program.
The Standing Tall program was inspired by Salazar’s grandson, who was born premature and needed occupational therapy. Salazar began researching therapies, and that’s when she came across horse therapy for the first time. She thought it could not only benefit her grandson but others, as well.
“It’s an amazing program,” she said, “and totally free to the kids.”
It took Salazar 13 years to get the program up and running, but she is so very pleased at the incredible progress and successes they’ve had, in addition to the positive impact they have created in the lives of their students, some of which that have graduated the program and are now volunteers.
“Just like horses, we are wired to be connected to each other,” she said. Students learn about tone of voice, level of calm and how to listen to the horses. “Listen to the horses. They will teach you — teach you patience.”
She is especially grateful for all their monetary and equipment donors. They have been blessed as donations provided riding helmets, arena panels, tack and even horses.
She said they were so fortunate to have Wildwood Stables to supplement horses to the program for students. Wildwood Stable employees also serve as volunteers to the Standing Tall program.
There are more than 20 breeds of horses boarding at Wildwood Stables and the boarders also help Standing Tall by hosting an annual Parade of Breeds to help raise money for the program.
“It is such a gift for them to do this for us,” Salazar said.
The Parade of Breeds event is set for Labor Day weekend with the Standing Tall students to be apart of the festivities. This year they plan to plant a tree in memory of Ken Schuning, who was a faithful part of Standing Tall.
Salazar worked as a staff trainer in the Federal Bureau of Prisons. She taught them skills on how to stay safe in the world, how to read body language and cues and gave them the tools so they could navigate through different situations. She implements those skills into the Standing Tall classes for her students. Her longterm goal for the Standing Tall program is to be equipped to also offer handicap services for students.
“This is like our family — our barn family,” Salazar said. “We work hard but we also play hard, and we always have fun.”
For more information, call 931-484-3733.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.