Bring the family and have fun during Water Day at St. George Marina on July 19.
This beach festival will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on the 109-acre lake at 127 Bradford Lane.
Activities will include timed kayak, tandem kayak and pedal boat races. First and second place will be awarded for the best time in each event, and participants will be entered into a drawing for extra prizes.
Don & Tommie will provide music.
Special food will be available for purchase.
Water Day at St. George Marina is courtesy of the Peterson Real Estate Team at eXp Realty.
Call the marina at 931-484-3720 for more information.
