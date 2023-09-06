St. George Marina is getting ready for a facelift.
“We are going to a total renovation to the interior of the St. George building,” said Fairfield Glade Community Club board member Bruce Cox. “We’re going to paint the outside of the building. We’re going to redo the wall on the back side — we’ve got water intrusion there as well.”
He continued, “That building’s one of the oldest buildings we have, and so we’re going to redo that.”
The FGCC board on Aug. 27 approved Cox’s proposed purchase requisition of $639,783 to cover the cost of the project. He said the amount was based on two quotes for the work.
“I’ll just note that the budget remaining is $460,000, so it’s actually going to be $90,000 less than we have currently budgeted,” said Cox, who acts as the board’s treasurer.
Renovations will start in October, when the marina closes for the season. The work is anticipated to be finished by spring 2024.
“We’ll be done by the time we open back up,” Cox said.
The board also approved a second purchase requisition for $75,000 for water remediation at the Racquet Center.
In other business, Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster reported the County Commission approved the 2024 budget with no property tax increase.
“The tax rate is still $1.135” per $100 assessed value, he said. “It is the lowest in the state, unless someone has surprised us and lowered their rate in the last week or so.”
Foster provided an update on renovations to the courthouse. Water deterioration of two of the three wooden trusses in the historic 1905 structure forced county officials to close the front part of the building last September. The closure displaced the County Clerk’s office, which has since permanently relocated to a county-owned building on Hwy. 127 S.
The first phase will involve stabilizing the structure. That includes tearing out a chimney and removing the “1905” parapets around the clock tower. The chimney and parapets have been identified as sources of the water damage.
The second phase will be a complete remodeling of all three floors that includes making the historic building ADA compliant, construction of a courtroom to serve as county commission meeting chambers and replacement of heating, ventilation and air conditioning.
“It’s going to be a while before it’s done, but work should start, I’m hoping, this year,” Foster said.
The FGCC board also approved giving Fairfield Glade publications, including the Glade Sun, permission to distribute additional copies of the current edition at The Center, the Library/Multipurpose Building and the Fairfield Glade Administrative Office building.
“Both papers will be treated equally,” FGCC Board President Ken Flierl said, “but only at those three locations.”
