Effective June 1, St. George Marina and Dartmoor Marina will operate on summer hours of 7 a.m.-7 p.m. seven days a week.
Hours until then are 8 a.m.-6 p.m. seven days a week.
St. George Marina, 127 Bradford Lane, is on a 109-acre lake. Call 931-484-3720 for information.
Dartmoor Marina, 556 Stonehenge Dr., is on a 201-acre lake. Call 931-484-3783 for information.
Daily pontoon boat cruises are at 1 p.m.; reservations are recommended.
Pontoon boats, fishing boats, kayaks, tandem kayaks, paddleboards, pedal boats and canoes are available to rent at both marinas.
Fairfield Glade Community Club members are reminded to bring their member card when planning to rent equipment or utilize the beaches.
Fishing licenses are required for ages 13 and older. The licenses may be purchased at both marinas.
St. George and Dartmoor marinas also have snacks, food, cold drinks, beer, water and bait available for purchase.
Remember: All Fairfield Glade lakes are no wake.
