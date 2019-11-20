The annual fundraising Fairfield Glade Hospice Holiday Ball at Legends in Druid Hills Country Club is set for Dec. 8.
A delicious gourmet dinner and an evening of dancing will be enjoyed by all who have made reservations. The donation for this festive occasion is $60 per person ($25 may be considered a charitable donation for tax purposes). To secure reservations, please mail checks made payable to Fairfield Glade Hospice Auxiliary to Delores Gruet, P.O. Box 1943, Fairfield Glade, TN, 38558.
Tables seat eight and may be reserved for a party of eight. Individual and smaller group reservations are also available. Please list all names, addresses and telephone numbers on a separate sheet with your included payment for all reservations in the same envelope. Upon receipt, a confirmation call will be made to the telephone numbers listed and reservations will be held for you.
The list of amazing auction items continues to grow. The limited live auction will feature an original piece of artwork from local artist Katie Smith, golf items as well as a “Chef’s Wine Dinner” for eight, and a week stay in a Gulf Shores beach home! The silent auction will include tickets to Knoxville Symphony Orchestra, the Nashville Symphony and the Bryan Symphony Orchestra. Also featured will be a “Get Away Experience” in Rugby at the Grey Gables Bed ‘N Breakfast Inn, plus admissions to many venues including Titanic Museum, TennesseeAquarium and the Frist Museum. Other options up for bid are dining certificates, beautiful gourmet gift baskets, golf and tennis lessons, wine and spirits and much more.
All proceeds benefit non-profit Hospice of Cumberland County Cumberland House, their six-bed residential facility in Crossville. Bring your gift wishes along with your checkbook to help make this evening a huge success for Hospice of Cumberland County. Credit cards cannot be accepted. For more information, please call FG Hospice Auxiliary members Pam at 281-381-1284 or Sherry at 931-707-7834.
