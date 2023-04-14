The purpose of the Architectural Control Committee is to assist in safeguarding property values.
It does this by recommending home maintenance practices and enforcing established property standards that help maintain community standards.
Everyone knows that keeping our community well-maintained and competitive with other similar communities is the key to safeguarding our property values.
Now that spring is here, many are eager to get outside and get started on outdoor maintenance projects.
Now is the time to walk around and take stock of what exterior property maintenance might be needed and make plans to take care of any identified issues.
Many of the common property standards violations homeowners face are related to exterior home maintenance.
Homeowners are responsible for maintaining their homes’ exterior, which includes siding, windows, roofs, gutters, downspouts, porches, decks, railings and shutters.
One thing that good maintenance standards call for is making sure the exterior is free from excessive discoloration.
The growth of discoloration can be caused by various natural elements, including, but not limited to, mold, mildew, algae, moss or fungi.
Whatever the cause, a roof is one place to keep an eye out for discoloration, and in extreme cases, this growth may harm a roof’s integrity.
Vinyl siding often has unsightly stains, especially in shady areas; however, growth can appear on all types of siding, whether it be brick, metal or wood.
While this growth may not be harmful on siding or roofs, it can still ruin the appearance of a home.
Excessive discoloration can be a serious problem on sidewalks and driveways not only because it looks bad, but because dirty surfaces can be a slipping hazard, presenting a threat to anyone who walks by.
Discoloration can grow on the sides of gutters, fences and decks, as well as on windows and shutters.
Now’s the time to take a good look at the exterior areas to check for excessive discoloration.
If discoloration is found, plan how best to clean it up as soon as possible to avoid any violation of the community’s property standards.
The Fairfield Glade Property Standards Policy is available at www.fairfieldglade.cc > Member Login > My Property > Property Policies > Property Standard.
Any question can be directed to the Architectural Control Office at accpsc@fairfieldglade.cc or 931-707-2149.
