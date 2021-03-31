Fairfield Glade Community Club’s routes for the 2021 spring leaf pickup program will be April 5-16.
Residents are asked to refrain from setting bags along the roadside before April 5.
No leaves or sticks will be picked up after this date.
Residents are requested to bag all their leaves, with a weight limit of 40 pounds, and bundle small sticks of up to 24 inches in length. Bags and bundled sticks should be placed in an area along the street side of the ditch.
The use of biodegradable bags is recommended to minimize the environmental impact.
Small sticks of up to 24 inches in length that are bundled will be picked up.
As a reminder, burning of leaves, etc. is banned at Fairfield Glade. Leaves shall not be disposed of in any of the lakes, on common property or vacant lots.
Those who prefer to haul off leaves and brush are reminded the leaf/brush compost area at 311 Drew Howard Rd. is open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday until April 4.
Beginning April 5, the leaf/brush compost area will be open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
The area is for property owners’ use for leaves, brush (no greater than 3 inches in diameter), bushes, plants, and grass clippings. Property owners must present Fairfield Glade ID cards. Lawn service contractors must provide verifiable proof of work being done in Fairfield Glade.
Report violators to Fairfield Glade Police Department, 931-484-3785, or the Public Works Department, 931-484-3780.
