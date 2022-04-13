The purpose of the Architectural Control Committee is to assist in safeguarding homeowners’ property values.
We do this by recommending home maintenance practices that help maintain community standards.
We all know that keeping our community well-maintained and competitive with other similar communities is the key to safeguarding property values.
Last winter was a challenge, but now that spring is here, many homeowners are eager to get outside and start outdoor maintenance projects.
Now is the time to walk around your home, notice what exterior maintenance might be needed, and make plans to take care of any issues identified.
Many of the common property stan-
dards violations which homeowners face
are related to poor exterior home maintenance.
Each homeowner is responsible for maintaining their home’s exterior, which includes siding, windows, roofs, gutters, downspouts, porches, decks, railings and shutters.
Good maintenance standards call for making sure the house exterior is free from excessive mildew.
Homeowner roofs are one of the main areas to keep an eye out for mildew growth and, in extreme cases, this growth can harm a roof’s integrity.
Vinyl siding often has unsightly mildew stains, especially in shady areas; however, growth can appear on all types of siding, whether brick, metal or wood.
While this growth is not as harmful on siding as it is on roofs, it can still ruin the appearance of a home.
Mildew can be a serious problem on
sidewalks and driveways, not only because
it looks bad, but because dirty surfaces
can be a slipping hazard, presenting a
threat to anyone who walks on the sur-
face.
Green and black mildew can grow on the sides of gutters, fences, and decks, as well as on windows and shutters.
Now is the time to take a good look at the exterior areas of homes to check that they are free of excessive mildew.
If a homeowner does see mildew, plan how best to clean it up as soon as possible, to avoid any violation of the Community’s property standards.
Homeowners can find the Fairfield Glade Property Standards Policy at www.fairfieldglade.cc > Member Login > My Property > Property Policies.
If homeowners have any questions re-
garding exterior mildew, they should call
the Architectural Control Office at 931-707-2149 or email accpsc@fairfieldglade.cc for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.