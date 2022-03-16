The Fairfield Glade Hikers have planned 11 Friday hikes starting on March 18-May 27.
Anyone interested in hiking in the beautiful mountains of Tennessee is welcome. Hikers will meet in the pavilion by the parking lot at the intersection of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr., between 7:30-7:45 a.m.
Carpools will be formed and information about the hike will be distributed. Departure is 8 a.m., but there may be an occasional earlier departure due to the distance to the trailhead. The newspaper article will have the departure times as well as the cost to reimburse carpool drivers.
The new season of hikes starts on March 18 at the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area on the 4-mile Oscar Blevins Farm Loop.
This is an easy hike to the Farm that is a historic site representative of the region’s late 19th to mid-20th century farms.
Wear hiking footwear and carry water, snacks and a lunch. Hiking poles are useful. The distance to the trailhead from Fairfield Glade is 65 miles, and gas reimbursement is $8. The expected return time is around 3 p.m.
Hiking has risks and safety is a high priority on every outing. The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps. Hiking is at one’s own risk. Participants should be in good physical condition. Walking on paved and level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with elevation changes, and roots and rocks.
Those wishing to participate are asked to assess their personal level of fitness to the difficulty of the hike to be able to keep up with the group.
For more information, call the hike leader Bob Obohoski at 678-425-4339 or visit gladetrails.com/hiking/ and scroll down to the “Friday Hikes” button.
