March’s warmer weather means folks are itching to get out of the house. The Fairfield Glade Hikers welcome some of those with cabin fever to join them on their spring hikes. Eleven hikes are planned through May 27. Hikers meet at the pavilion by the parking lot of The Square at the intersection of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. between 7:30-7:45 a.m. each Friday; carpools are formed, and the adventure begins around 8. Anyone interested in hiking in the mountains of Tennessee is welcome to participate.