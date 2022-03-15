Switching to daylight saving time is a great reminder for all of us to change the batteries in our smoke detectors.
Homes built more recently have “wired” smoke detectors. Power is supplied to these devices by virtue of electrical connections to the home.
These devices also have back-up batteries in case of a power outage. Those back-up batteries should be changed annually as well.
If you hear a chirping sound coming from your detector, that is an indication that the battery is low and requires changing.
Even if you change a battery in mid-year, it’s still a good idea to change them again when the clocks change, as this practice acts as a convenient reminder to do so.
For those of you who have “wired” smoke detectors, it is imperative to know that those detectors do not last forever. Wired detectors have a 10-year operating life and should be replaced at the end of their operating life.
For all smoke detectors, whether battery operated or wired, it is good practice to get in the habit of using a vacuum cleaner to clean them regularly.
Newer detectors, in addition to smoke and heat, also detect particles in the air. As these dust particles accumulate, they can cause the detector to activate.
Regular testing of the detector by pressing the “test” button is also recommended. You can use a broom handle or similar pole to activate this button, eliminating the need to climb a ladder.
You should never replace a “wired” detector with a battery operated one. Wired systems are designed to activate all the detectors if any one detector activates. Replacing a wired detector with a battery-operated one defeats this valuable safety feature.
If you have questions or need assistance regarding smoke detectors, we encourage you to call the Fairfield Glade Fire Department at 931-484-3801.
