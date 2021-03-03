The Peavine Rd. widening project is continuing through Fairfield Glade, with completion expected in the spring.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation had granted contractor Rogers Group Inc. an extension from the original completion date of November 2020 to Feb. 21, 2021, after underground utilities not shown on the plans were discovered.
“Because the project’s adjusted completion date is in the winter, the contractor will have to wait until spring to put final paving on the project due to TDOT’s seasonal paving limitations,” Jennifer Flynn, Tennessee Department of Transportation community relations officer, said.
“We are looking at completion in spring 2021 because the contractor will need warm weather to place final paving and pavement markings.”
The Peavine Rd. project widens the state highway from Peavine Firetower Rd. to east of Westchester Dr./Catoosa Blvd.
The 5.678-mile project had a bid price of $49.2 million when it was awarded in December 2016.
Work began the following spring.
The most recent roadway activity report notes that drivers should stay alert for changing traffic patterns.
The posted speed limit has been reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph in the work zone. The speed limit within Fairfield Glade remains 30 mph.
The recent weather also gave existing roadways a beating, with potholes along interstates and state highways.
TDOT announced it would be using all available manpower to repair the damaged areas as quickly as possible over the coming weeks. Cold mix asphalt is being used for repairs at this time. TDOT said it could be spring or early summer before more permanent repairs are made and full-scale paving may be necessary in some locations.
Motorists should be prepared for short-term traffic delays while repairs are made.
TDOT also reminds motorists it provides several tools to help evaluate traffic conditions, including construction activity or weather-related slow-downs.
Visit www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic on your desktop or mobile device or call 5-1-1 from any landline or cellphone for travel information.
