After doing research on some wines I was interested in, I discovered that many of them were made by women.
So, I got to thinking … what role did women have in the wine world?
It’s an industry historically dominated by men, because at the time, women had no rights to own property.
But after the passing of their fathers or husbands, a few women would rise to run wineries.
These women went on to build empires, change the wine industry and paved the way for women today to break into the world of wine.
So in honor of Women’s Equality Day, Aug. 26, and the 101st anniversary of the 19th Amendment, let’s look at a few of these women.
Barbe-Nicole Clicquot. After her husband died of typhoid in 1805, she took over her family’s Champagne house when she was only 27 years old.
As a “veuve” [French for widow], she took the house to a new level and led it to become one of the most renowned champagne houses in the world.
She created the first rose Champagne by adding a dosage of red wine. She invented the “riddling rack’’ and changed the label to its famous golden yellow color.
Madame Clicquot never remarried and died July 28 1866, at the age of 89.
Hannah Weinberger. After her husband was murdered in 1882 by a disgruntled employee who had been making unwanted advances to their daughter Minnie, Hannah assumed control of his winery, becoming the first California female vintner.
She grew the winery buying an additional 35 acres, which was unheard of in 1882. In 1889, she traveled to the World’s Fair in Paris and entered a prestigious wine competition featuring competitors from many of the best French vineyards and went on to win a silver medal.
Hannah died on May 5, 1931. She was 90 years old.
Antonia Ferreira. Married to her cousin in an arranged marriage, she was never able to take advantage of her ownership of the wine business until she was widowed in 1844 at the age of 33. (I see a pattern here!) At which point, she exercised her role as executive of the family estate.
She became known for her leadership in cultivating port wine and became the largest exporter of port.
She maintained the original vineyards she had inherited and invested in many new vineyards, especially those with large exposure to sunlight.
She was 85 when she died in 1896, leaving behind a large fortune and 30 vineyards.
Isabelle Simi. The year was 1904, and Isabelle’s parents and uncle had just died from a flu outbreak. She was the only child and, at 18, she was left in charge of Simi Winery.
Two years later, in 1906, San Francisco was hit with an earthquake that was felt even in Sonoma, where Simi Winery is located. Thanks to Isabelle’s insistence on using steel reinforcements, the winery was saved.
She managed to keep the business afloat through Prohibition by selling off land and making sacramental wine.
Isabelle would pass in 1981 at 95. Thanks to her courage and determination, Simi Winery remains in business today.
Sarah Morphew Stephen. One of the modern-day women in wine, after receiving her degree in oenology at Bordeaux University, she would receive the coveted Master of Wine degree in 1970, becoming the first woman to ever achieve the title. She is currently retir-
ed from the wine trade and lives in Scotland near Edinburgh.
Saskia de Rothschild. In April 2018, Saskia de Rothschild became the youngest person to currently lead a first-growth Bordeaux estate, Château Lafite Rothschild. She had just turned 31 years old.
Madeline Triffon. In 1987, Ms. Triffon became the first American woman to earn the prestigious master sommelier title. She currently serves on the board of directors for the United States chapter of the Court of Master Sommeliers. There are 175 master sommeliers, only 28 are women.
Heidi Barrett. Winemaker and daughter of Beaulieu Vineyard winemaker Richard Peterson, she is first women to receive a 100 point score from Robert Parker for her 1992 Screaming Eagle Cabernet. She would receive another 100 points for her 1997 cabernet. As master winemaker at Lamborn Vineyards, she received yet another perfect score. In fact, she has received 5,100 point scores.
Brittany Sherwood. As director of winemaking of Heitz Cellar, she oversees wine production, from the vine to the bottle and every step in between. She scored her first 100 score at the age 29.
There are hundreds more women in wine all over the world. These are just a few that have reshaped the wine industry.
Keep up the good work, ladies.
Cheers!
Chris
