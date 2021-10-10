A question was asked at a recent wine tasting, “What’s the difference between California Zinfandel and Primitivo from Italy?
Good question. I would love to say that there is a big difference between the two because of their unique terrain, soil and climate.
But it’s not. Both are at about the same longitude, so California has about the same weather as Puglia in Italy, where Primitivo is famous.
Both are hard to grow. Both berries are thin-skinned and quite small, which means less skin-to-juice ratio and therefore potentially higher tannins.
It often suffers from uneven ripening which makes it very difficult to pick evenly-ripe grapes. Some producers will go as far as hand-picking individual berries from clusters to control quality. Others just deal with it.
In 1994, DNA analysis from the University of California at Davis proved that Italy’s Primitivo grape is genetically identical to the California Zinfandel grape. [Yes, plants have DNA.] Just different clones.
Not only are they the same grape, they’re both identical to the unpronounceable Crljenak Kastelanski grape from Croatia. With a name like that, no wonder it was changed somewhere along way! So, the answer is ... nothing.
Primitivo probably arrived in Puglia around 1700, from the coastal vineyards of Croatia (just across the Adriatic Sea), where it is still grown today.
The story goes that a priest named Don Francesco Filippo Indellicati had a fondness for wine. He planted some grapevines from Croatia and noticed that these grapes seemed to ripen before any other grapes in his vineyards, so he started calling them Primitivo, (Latin for “first one”), and the name stuck.
Primitivo took off like wildfire, becoming the most commonly planted grape in the region.
One hundred and fifty years later, a horticulturist named George Gibbs, referred to it as Zenfendali, a play on its Hungarian name tzinifándli.
Gibbs moved to California to follow the Gold Rush, taking the Zenfendali vines with him. In 1857, they were planted and used for winemaking for the first time in North America at an Oak Knoll vineyard in northern Napa under the name Zinfandel.
Primitivo, from Italy, is inky purple with floral, fruity, pepper and blackberry aromas and flavors. A full-bodied, moderately tannic red wines that are meant to be drunk within three to four years of the harvest. There are also some sweet dessert wines, which will be labeled dolce naturale.
California winemakers allow Zinfandel grapes to fully ripen for higher sugar levels, yielding higher alcohol levels in the final wine.
This extra ripening smooths out the wine by reducing acidity, as grapes ripen they lose acidity. The end result is a wine with a jammy fruitiness, but that can easily vary by winemakers.
Zinfandel grows primarily in the California regions of Lodi, Napa Valley and Dry Creek Valley in Sonoma County. Also in parts of New York state, but they are usually a lighter bodied wine.
Even though Primitivo and Zinfandel have been considered synonyms for years, U.S. labeling laws don’t allow them to be used interchangeably. The Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau doesn’t allow them to be used as synonyms. So if you bottle a wine that is 75% or more of the Primitivo clone, you can call it “Primitivo,” and if you have a wine that is 75% or more of a Zinfandel clone, you can call it “Zinfandel.”
Confusing, isn’t it? To make it even more confusing, European wineries may call Primitivo “Zinfandel” and vice versa.
In 2002 and again in 2016, a proposal was made to allow the names to be interchangeable in the United States, but it is still not allowed, reportedly because of opposition by Zinfandel producers who aren’t excited about the possibility of competition.
Whichever name you go with, either Primitivo, Zinfandel, the wines pair beautifully with barbecue and with spicy dishes. For cheese pairing, try Manchego or Cheddar.
So, whether you call it Zinfandel or Primitivo, Pinot Gris or Pinot Grigio, Shiraz or Syrah, they are all the same grape, just different names.
Now how about a glass of Crljenak Kaštelanski?
Happy Drinking,
Chris
