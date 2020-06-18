When I opened this quarter's wine club wines, I noticed that the bottles did not have a foil top. So I looked at last quarter’s wine club shipment, and they too were “topless.”
I assumed that the winery had made a mistake and emailed them about it. I was told that it was a deliberate choice to forgo the foil. Instead, they put their letter “F” logo on the corks’ ends so the bottles can still be identified when laid down in the cellar.
So I started to pay attention to what other wineries were doing. I learned that many wineries are switching to cheaper, paper-thin aluminum, plastic, even sealing wax, or going topless altogether.
At one time, the foil tops [capsules] were placed on bottles because they prevented rodents and other critters in the cellar from nibbling on the cork. These days, however, wine is stored in state-of-the-art cellars that are free of pests looking for a snack, so the capsule isn’t as necessary as it once was.
The capsule, or wire-netting, if still used, is considered a part of the wine’s packaging and serves purely as decoration of the wine bottle packaging.
Another reason often given for the capsule’s initial creation probably makes a bit more sense … to stop any shenanigans. Rioja producers started wrapping their high-end wine bottles in wire in order to stop counterfeiters and the capsule achieved a similar goal: it prevented someone from pulling out the cork and replacing a high-end wine with jug wine without the owner of the bottle knowing.
The Downton Abbey era was lucky enough to have a butler like Mr. Carson, as some of those butlers were known to pop a cork of the master’s fine wine to enjoy for themselves and replacing with something of lesser quality before recorking it, with no one being the wiser.
Historically, these foils were made from lead that we eventually learned was poisonous and left traces especially at the top of the bottle, which then entered wine during a pour.
The FDA states that “The capping of any bottles of wine after Feb. 8, 1996, with a tin-coated lead foil capsule renders the wine adulterated and in violation of section 402(a)(2)(C) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. Lead from the capsule, which is an unsafe food additive within the meaning of section 409 of the act, may reasonably be expected to become a component of the wine.” Whew.
In both the U.S. and the European Union, capsules are now made of tin, aluminum, polyethylene or wax dipped. Sometimes this very thick wax is messy and has to be painstakingly chipped off with a sharp wine-knife.
I don’t like the wax option, as I’ve actually cut my thumb trying to open waxed bottles. Even a dime-sized blob of wax is tough to push a screw through and is just begging to flick into someone’s eye.
Some young winemakers, especially in California, are choosing to eliminate capsules altogether since they no longer serve a purpose. They sell their wine with the cork exposed, citing environmental concerns and cost.
In the 1990s, tin prices had been in the $2-per-pound, range and the metal was a nice addition to a classy label. Winemakers could get thousands of capsules for a few dollars. Then, sparked by recent international demand, tin prices skyrocketed to more than $10 per pound.
Other reasons include, a particular capsule size locks the winery into using the bottles that it fits. Glass recyclers hate it because if not removed from bottles before recycling, the tin contaminates the melted glass causing a discoloration to the glass. So before you recycle that bottle, please remove the rest of the capsule. Screw caps, too.
Some winemakers say the goal is to put everything IN the bottle, rather than ON the bottle, thus eliminating all the unnecessary packaging and passing those costs on to their customers.
One other bit of trivia regarding the capsule. If you take a close look at the top of the capsule, you’ll see a couple of tiny pinholes. These holes have been attributed to allowing the cork and the wine to ever-so-slightly breath over time. But actually, the reason is much more practical. These tiny holes allow the air to escape while the capsule is being mechanically installed. Without these vents, the air inside the capsule would become trapped, and the capsule would not be able to fully seat on the lip of the bottle. Makes sense to me.
French wine capsules’ primary use is to prove that the alcohol tax has been paid to the government by the producer and features the face of Marianne, the historic symbol of France, also used on some French stamps and coins.
Well, that’s a lot of information on something that we usually ignore and simply cut off and throw away.
So here’s to the capsule and cork. Without them, we wouldn’t be enjoying that nice bottle of wine.
Cheers!
Chris
