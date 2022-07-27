The year is 1920.
Warren G. Harding is president, the U.S. population is 108 million, the New York Giants beat the Yankees to win the World Series.
Postage stamp costs 2 cents. A dozen eggs are 47 cents. Going to the movies to watch “Zorro,” “The Last of the Mohicans,” Charlie Chaplin, Douglas Fairbanks, Greta Garbo and Gloria Swanson is 15 cents.
A new house is $6,500. The Model T costs $850 and, not to be outdone, a new Chevrolet is $525.
The polygraph lie-detector test is invented, Albert Einstein is awarded the Nobel Prize in physics, and Adolf Hitler becomes leader of the Nazi Party.
And the Tennessee House of Representatives voted in favor of 19th Amendment.
You are probably thinking, what has all this history got to do with wine?
Several weeks ago, I got a phone call from a woman asking me if I would be interested in seeing her husband’s collection of 100-year-old sherries, cognacs and wines. He recently passed away, and she needed help in researching and possibly selling them.
Of course I would!
We set up a time and date. The thought of 100-year-old cognac. I couldn’t wait to see it.
The day finally arrives. She was ready for me.
There, on the table, were nine bottles of the various cognacs, sherries and a 1947 Barolo wine. A 1922 John William Burdon Solera sherry. Courvoisier Napoleon Fine Grande Champagne, dated 1920. And a Fromy Grande Champagne Fine, dated 1855.
Champagne cognac is not made from Champagne but in the AOC of Champagne. If cognac is made with at least 50% of its grapes coming from Champagne, it may be called a fine Champagne cognac.
If 100% of the grapes come from Champagne, it may be called Grande Champagne.
I was afraid to even handle them.
After taking several photos of them, she tucks the nectars back safely in their cabinet. Now the research begins.
Are they valuable? Is Burdon or Fromy still in business? I know Courvoisier is.
I will report my findings at a later date. In the meantime, lets discuss cognac.
Named after the town of Cognac, France, the history of cognac goes back for centuries.
The origin of this legendary drink is shrouded in mystery. The secrets of its recipe are passed down from generation to generation,
Cognac was originally created to avoid a wine tax. Boil it down, and you pay less tax.
It became prized when the boiled wine was further distilled by Dutch traders. They called it “brandewijn,” which means burnt wine.
Cognac is made and produced by double distilling (not fermenting) white wines.
The standards of this heavenly liqueur are sacred in the Cognac region. To bear the name Cognac AOC, its production methods must meet certain legal requirements.
Nothing made outside the region can use the name Cognac. The procedure is highly controlled, and it adheres to strict rules and regulations.
In particular, it must be made from specified grapes, one of which must be ugni blanc, known locally as Saint-Emilion.
This slow-ripening variety is very resistant to diseases and produces a wine that has two vital qualities, a high level of acidity and generally low alcohol content and it is produced in the wine-growing region surrounding the town from which it takes its name.
It must be obtained through double distillation in traditional copper Charentais stills. Even the design and dimensions of these stills are legally controlled. The method of double distillation has not changed over the centuries.
Distillation takes place in traditionally shaped copper stills because copper has a catalyzing effect, and it does not affect the taste of the spirits.
The rules state that harvest takes place only in late October. By this time, the grapes have attained their full ripeness. After the grapes are pressed, the juice is left to ferment with only region’s native, wild yeasts converting the sugar into alcohol.
AOC forbids adding sugar to the process in order to increase the alcohol level of the wine. About 10 gallons of wine are needed to produce 1 gallon of cognac.
Producers may not even begin to distill until Nov. 1 and must finish by March 31 following the harvest. The brandy must age at least two years in French oak barrels.
Even the type of wood barrels is controlled. Only oak trees from Limousin or Troncais area in France are allowed.
Lastly, tradition and culture play a huge role in the process because each Cog-nac house has preserved its family secrets for generations.
Cognac matures in the same way as wine when aged in barrels, and most cognacs are aged considerably longer than the minimum legal requirement.
Once the distillation is complete, it must be sealed in oak casks and aged for at least two years in a separate warehouse. The warehouse is locked with double keys: one that remains with the owner and the other entrusted to the Bureau National Interprofessionnel du Cognac.
According to the BNIC, the official quality grades of cognac are:
V.S., or very special. The youngest brandy must be at least two years in cask. I saw a bottle recently that was labeled very smooth.
VSOP, or very superior old pale. The youngest brandy must be at least four years in a cask, but the average age is much older.
XO, or extra old. The youngest brandy must be at least six years, but average 20 years. In 2016, that changed to 10 years. There are other grades in-between like, Napoleon, Extra, Vieux, Vieille Réserve and Hors d’âge.
Like wine, when tasting cognac, you use all your senses. The color can give you an idea of its age, since longer aging in wooden cask gives the cognac a darker color.
To smell the cognac, you should keep the glass a few inches from your nose and inhale gently. If you put your nose too close to the glass or inhale too powerful you might ruin the nose with alcohol fumes.
Alcohol content is about 40-50% ABV. The aromas will vary with the age, but the most present scents are vanilla, nuts, flowers and caramel.
Pause and catch your breath, slightly swirl the cognac, now bring the glass to the nose again (a bit closer this time.) The aroma this time is called the second nose.
Take a sip, allow it to pass over the tongue and the back of the mouth, touching the key sensors on your tongue — the tip for sweetness, the back for bitterness and saltiness and sourness on the sides.
Try and keep the cognac in the mouth for 10-15 seconds to release as much of the flavor as possible. What flavors do your taste?
Classic fruits notes are oranges, apricots, peach, plum, pear, fresh fig. Classic spice notes are vanilla, cinnamon, coffee, toffee, coconut, ginger.
Also, try and identify how balanced the cognac is, meaning nothing overpowering.
The serving temperature varies as well. Serve it cool, and more fruit come forward, allowing it to warm brings the spice forward.
However you prefer your Cognac, warm, chilled, VS or my favorite, XO, there is one for you.
Cheers, Chris
