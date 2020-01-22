Remember Jan. 1, 2019? No, that’s okay, neither do I. It’s been one of those years where no one really wants to look back. But let’s do it anyway.
2019 saw the changing-of-the-guard when Wine Advocate announced the official retirement of 71-year-old noted wine critic Robert Parker. Does this mean an end of an era for wine critics? No, I don’t think so. If anything, this is going to inspire a whole new generation of wine reviewers to fill the void. Oh, by the way, Robert Parker’s Wine Advocate magazine got swooped up by Michelin Guide for $50 million. Happy retirement, Parker.
Decanter reports that the Bordeaux AOC will allow seven new varieties. However, the appellation authority must still give final approval to the plan. If final approval is given, plantings could begin in the 2020-’21 season. The new grapes would be allowed to constitute up to 10% of the final blend, but only 5% of a producer’s vineyard area.
A Nielsen report indicated 47% of U.S. adults over 21 drank less in 2019 than 2018. The figure for millennials is even higher at 66%, stating, “They lack the financial capacity, prefer premium spirits and craft beers over wines, and have been slowly getting into careers.”
But then, according to Wines & Vines Analytics, the total dollar value of the U.S. wine market in 2019 was up 3% to $70.5 billion and California opened 398 new wineries alone, up from 9,645 to 10,043. Texas, yes, Texas actually makes wine, and opened 40 new wineries and tasting rooms in 2019! The canned and box wine market nearly doubled in 2019. If you thought they were a fad, well, think again. Sales were nearly $80 million last year. So, who is drinking all this wine?
There is a new 25% tariff on wine from Europe. World Trade Organization allowed the U.S. to impose $7.5 billion worth of tariffs on the EU. Oddly, the tariffs only affect wines under 14% alcohol by volume and only from Spain, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Wines over 14% ABV and sparkling wines (like Champagne) are exempt, at least for now. You thought that was bad? China imposed a massive 105% tariff on U.S. wine.
The Great Sommelier Scandal, Forbes reported that Master Sommelier students had their test scores and medal wins expunged and now they have to re-sit for the exam. Apparently, the "blind" list of wines that would be appearing on the final test was somehow emailed to the candidates. Oops!
FoxNews.com reports that a $5,700 bottle of Chateau Le Pin was accidentally served to a couple who ordered a $300 bottle of Chateau Le Pinchon at a restaurant in Manchester, U.K. Sadly, the only person who figured it out was the restaurant manager at the end of the night. Apparently, the couple did not even realize that they just drank such a fine wine. It appears the waiter’s job is safe. “That’s what insurance is for,” Fox reported the restaurant manager said.
A story from Newsweek reported a Texas lady was drunk while riding around in an electric cart and drinking wine from a Pringles can in Walmart. Why this made news is beyond me. Shortly after the news broke out there was a rush of “Pringles wine tumblers” available on Etsy
According to Winemag.com, Constellation brand sold the majority of its wine brands to the privately-held wine giant, E&J Gallo for $1.1 billion. Boy, am I in the wrong business. Apparently, Constellation has lost its taste for wine and moved on to greener pastures- quite literally- with cannabis.
Rombauer bought Renwood and Naked Wines sold out to Majestic Wine for $110 million. Heitz Cellars was sold to billionaire, Gaylon Lawrence Jr. for $180 million, then he bought Wildwood Vineyards and Haynes Vineyards. Those purchase prices were not disclosed. Chateau d’Yquem and Cheval Blanc also sold out to private equity firm, Saphir Capital, in Luxembourg. The parties declined to say how much they sold for.
Bloomberg reports that fraud raised its ugly head again this year, with a massive scam uncovered in France where some 50 million liters of cheap jug wine was labeled as a higher-priced Côtes du Rhône and 10,000 liters labeled as Châteauneuf-du-Pape.
According to Amazon, “Alexa” can now tell the difference between the sound of a wine glass breaking and a window breaking. It makes me wonder what else has she been learning while sitting there quietly on my kitchen counter?
The Sonoma Journal reported Georges Duboeuf, best known for turning a little-known French a red wine called Beaujolais Nouveau into a global phenomenon, passed away Dec.28 at the age of 86. John Shafer founder, owner and winemaker of Shafer Vineyards passed in March. He was 94.
Lastly, the fires in California and Australia have wiped out thousands of acres of vineyards, many wineries and tasting rooms. California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported as of Dec. 22, wildfires have burned 259,823 acres and five people have died. CNN reported as of Jan. 5, there were a total of 146 fires are burning nearly 1.8 million acres across Australia, and 17 people lost their lives. About 2,700 firefighters are tackling the blazes.
As a former firefighter myself, my thoughts and prayers are with these men and women.
So, goodbye, 2019. Hello, 2020!
Happy New Year,
Chris
