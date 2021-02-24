Last month, I ordered some wine and when it didn’t arrive in a timely manner — which is very unusual for them not to ship promptly — I emailed to ask when my order will be shipped.
I was told that my order is a ‘’pre-arrival’’ order and will not be available to ship until the first of March!
‘’A what?! Not till March?! What’s a pre-arrival — you mean a wine future?’’
Well, If I had read the fine print, I would have known and may not have ordered. But it was a good deal, so I guess I will wait a few more weeks.
So let’s learn from my mistake. What are ‘’pre-arrival’’ wines? What’s the difference between pre-arrival and wine futures?
When you buy pre-arrival wines like I did, the wine is waiting to be shipped to the importer. When they get it, you will receive your wine shortly thereafter. So my order is at the importer being processed and awaiting shipment.
In Bordeaux, the Rhone Valley, in Chateauneuf du Pape, Burgundy, Portugal, Italy and others, consumers have the ability to buy wine that they call ‘’en primeur’’ or wine futures. Purchasing wine en primeur means you won’t receive your wine for approximately 18-24 months. The wines haven’t even been bottled or are still in the barrel. In some limited cases, the wine might still be in tanks, not having completed fermentation.
There are instances that if it has to meet any AOC requirements or other local laws, it could be even longer. But that is the exception, not the rule.
Buying wine this way is nothing new. En primeur has been going on for hundreds of years.
There are a few reasons to buy this way. The first is buying early from these regions insures you of your allocation at the lowest available price.
At the big warehouse liquor store in Knoxville, a 2019 Pape Clement from Bordeaux, rated 96-98 points in the barrel, can be ordered en primeur for $79.99 per bottle with a six-bottle minimum, plus any duties, tariffs and taxes. It will come in the original wooden case. The store retails the wine for $129.99. That’s a $50 savings.
Buyers can even choose the type of format they want to receive their wine in; half bottles, 750 milliliter bottles, liter bottles, magnums or double magnums. There could be an upcharge for larger format requests.
When buying wine en primeur, you will be asked to pay as soon as your order is confirmed.
Equally important, or perhaps even more so, is the provenance. You should receive paperwork from the estate that includes things like weather conditions, types of soil, harvest days, lab results, days in barrels, types of barrels, tracking your wine from the moment it leaves the estate, to the day it is delivered either to you or the merchant, proving it has been kept in the best possible condition, and has been stored and shipped correctly.
The biggest risk of all — you could lose your investment. For example, in 2012, vandals broke into a well-known, iconic Bordeaux chateau, smashing 300 barrels of the 2012 vintage. The chateau lost about 84,000 bottles.
Anyone who had futures in these wines would most likely have lost their investments if the chateau didn’t have insurance.
Other risks are that prices could be discounted by the time the wine is available. This can happen because maybe the wine did not get as high a rating after bottling as it did in a barrel, so consumers will shy away from that estate, or maybe currency values. Demand plays a part as well.
Unlike wine futures, pre-arrivals are actual physical guaranteed bottles of wine. The likelihood of something going wrong after a wine has been bottled is much lower than a wine that is still in the barrels. This is because winemakers are constantly testing and sampling the wine for spoilage and other flaws before bottling.
Also, wine critics can more accurately rate the wine after bottling and importers know exactly how many bottles they will receive from the estate.
Wines are repackaged in industry-standard shipping boxes to insure safe and optimal conditions during transit. As such, pre-arrival wines cannot be shipped inside their original wooden case. However, for an additional shipping fee, they would be happy to ship it separately. I’m sure they will.
If you want original wooden cases, I suggest looking for them on the internet, there are hundreds of sellers out there.
So there you have it. Wine futures will take years to get, pre-arrivals takes just a few months.
The choice is yours.
Happy drinking,
Chris
