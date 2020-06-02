Another from my favorite topic, wines from where?
This time it’s about… Texas.
“What? Texas? I didn’t know Texas made wine,” is an all-too-common comment I hear.
In fact, Texas has a long history of wine production. and is one of the oldest wine-growing states in the US with vines planted there more than a hundred years before they were planted in California. In the mid-19th century phylloxera, an aphid-like bug destroyed many of the vineyards in France, wreaking havoc on the wine industry. A scientist from Texas was one of the first people to discovered that American vines were resistant to phylloxera. As a result, the French began grafting their vines to rootstock from Texas, thereby saving the French wine industry.
But Prohibition almost wiped out the Texas wine industry, which didn’t experience a revival until the 1970s. The Texas wine industry still feels the effects of Prohibition today, with 25% of Texas’ 254 counties still “dry.”
The Texan wine industry is continuing its steady pace of growth and has gained a reputation as an established wine-growing region in the United States.
Some of the earliest recorded Texas wines were produced by Spanish missionaries in the 1650s in what is now El Paso.
Franciscan priests brought with them and planted Mission grapevines in West Texas. The vines were a necessity for the production of sacramental wine used in Mass. The grapes were simply named “Mission grapes” because the Spanish missions were where why were generally grown. The Mission grape is a cross of Merlot and a local Spanish grape. In December 2006, Spanish scholars from the Centro Nacional de Biotecnología in Madrid uncovered the real name and origin of the mysterious Mission grape. Scholars determined that the Mission grape’s DNA matched a little-known Spanish variety called Listan Prieto which means black or dark.
Texas is home to eight American Viticultural Areas (AVA). Texas Hill Country is the largest, with Texas High Plains second. Beginning with the founding of Llano Estacado and Pheasant Ridge wineries in the Texas High Plains appellation near Lubbock. In 2018, “Wine Enthusiast” magazine named the Texas Hill Country as one of the 10 best wine travel destinations. There are more than 400 wineries to visit in Texas making it the fifth-largest wine-producing state in the nation.
Last year the wine industry contributed more than $1.83 billion to the economy in the state of Texas. Texas is ranked as the fifth-largest wine-producing state. The sunny and dry climate in the major winemaking regions in the state is ideal for wine grapes.
Cabernet Sauvignon and Tempranillo have the highest number of plantings in the state, with Sangiovese and Malbec right behind.
Harvest time in Texas is normally around the end of July, two months earlier than in California and three months earlier than most of the wine regions in France.
“These are exciting times for the Texas Wine Industry. Our wineries are winning gold and double gold medals in prestigious competitions like The San Francisco International Wine Competition, The Los Angeles, the Indianapolis
and San Diego Wine Competition,” says winemaker Tony Offill, at William Chris Winery. “Many of the vines in Texas are very young. This doesn’t mean bad wine by any stretch of the imagination; however, it does mean many of our wines won’t have quite the depth and complexity as some from Napa that are produced using mature vines that are at least 10-15 years of age.”
Why doesn’t Texas grow more of the well-known grapes such as Merlot, Pinot Noir and Chardonnay? Two reasons: one, those wine varietals bud early in the spring, which is when Texas receives a lot of spring hailstorms; second, the short and extremely warm growing season constitutes an earlier harvest traditionally versus regions like Napa, which means Texas grapes don’t typically have the ‘’hang time’’ on the vine to become extremely ripe.
You should expect softer and more earth driven wines and not the highly fruit-forward wines we have come to expect from Napa.
Texas growers are focusing more and more on growing later bud-breaking grape varieties to try and avoid late spring frost damage as much as possible. This means grapes like Chardonnay, which is world-famous in Napa, isn’t the best choice.
Texas produces some of the most beautiful and delicate Viognier on the planet.
Warm weather grape varieties such as Viognier, Roussanne, Marsanne, Albarino are wonderfully aromatic, with tropical fruit and floral notes. In fact, recently Texas Viognier wines went head-to-head competing with California and France Viognier wines in a blind taste test judged by seven professional sommeliers. The result, Texas wines took the top six spots. France came in 15th.
Texas makes some excellent Tempranillo and has become to Texas what Cabernet Sauvignon is to Napa Valley.
Napa Valley produces over-extracted, high alcohol Merlot most of the time. This is a great thing because people like me absolutely love Napa Merlot. However, I know many people who say they hate Merlot, but once they taste a Texas Merlot, they change their minds. This is because Texas terroir offers a stunning different version of Merlo – soft, elegant, and earthy.
I hope this gets you thinking about why Texas is unique, and why you should not expect Napa Valley-style wines to be produced there. I love Napa wines personally, but Texas wines are unique. If you’re a fan of Napa wines as I am, turn your thoughts away from that mindset when tasting Texas wines. I think you might have a slightly more appreciation for them when you do.
I have a few in my cellar, so should you.
Saddle up cowboy. Y’all give Texas wines a try.
Chris
