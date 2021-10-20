Second. What a depressing word.
Think about it … second place, second class, second rate, second owner, second hand, second string ... merchandise with imperfections are called seconds.
But when it comes to wines, I believe “second”, can also mean something of worth, especially when it comes to first-rate winemakers.
Let’s talk about second labels.
The practice of producing a second-label wine began in 19th century Bordeaux, when estates were starting to raise the quality of their estate wines, or ‘’grand vins’’ and being more selective in the vineyard.
The purpose was two-fold; To utilize a larger percentage of their grapes, and to provide an introduction to the estate wines without sacrificing quality, making the wine accessible to those who were not able or willing to keep up with their grand vin’s rising prices.
In the late 20th century, global demand for these Bordeaux second labels skyrocketed, as did the prices of classified growth grand vins.
Wineries around the world started to adopt the practice. So has some of Napa powerhouses, which began making wines that offer access into their excellent terroirs and winemaking expertise.
Now, it’s commonplace. Today, I would guess at least two-thirds of all wineries in the Napa Valley make at least one second label wine.
WineAccess VP of Wine Robert Emery says, “They are typically made by the same winemaking team with the same winemaking practices and attention to detail as the producer’s top wine, which means second wines are a fantastic entry into top-tier wineries. Buy the least expensive wines from the best producers. Because you know that every wine they make, is going to be somewhere between outstanding to tremendous.”
Winemakers have very specific visions for their best wines. They are extremely picky about the grapes they use. So they will only harvest, crush and ferment the very best grapes and aged in selected barrels that fit their grand vin’s exact profile.
The barrels that are not selected are still of excellent quality and will be used for their second wine.
Second-label wines aren’t a mere cheap imitation knock-off of the estate’s flagship, Oh no, they’re completely different bottlings with their own characteristics.
They are usually made to be drinkable younger. If you taste them side-by-side with the grand vin, the second wine is often lighter-bodied and a touch more fruit-focused and softer tannins. They want them to be reflective of their grand vin, not equal to it.
Second-label wines are some of the best values on the market and a chance to experience the top estates and winemakers without forking over big bucks for their gran vins.
The problem is knowing which labels are the second labels of some of the better-known wineries and when should you snap several bottles up when the price is too good to pass up.
Here are a few of grand vins labels and their second labels:
• Duckhorn Vineyards Three Palms Merlot ($90)/Decoy Merlot ($25)
• Louis M. Martini Zinfandel ($40)/Ghost Pines Zinfandel ($18)
• Caymus ($80)/Liberty School ($15), Shafer One.Five ($125)/Shafer TD9 ($65)
• Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars Artemis Cabernet Sauvignon ($55)/Hawk Crest Cabernet ($15).
I have several Decoy and Ghost Pines in my cellar, and so should you.
I tell people, if you find a producer you like, look for their second labels, because chances are, you will like them, too. Especially when you can get them for a third or half of the grand vin label cost.
It makes second place look like the best spot to be.
So, whether you’re looking for an introduction to some of the world’s most sought after wines or just want the ability to drink wine from superstars on a regular basis, second labels should be on your ra-
dar.
They are absolutely worth the price, yet offer tastes of the same quality winemaking and one that comes at a price that makes it possible to pop a bottle on a rainy Sunday afternoon.
Can I have a second?
