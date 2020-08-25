Summer is upon us and the consumption of white wine is on the rise. So I must bring something to your attention and it’s worth making the point clearly and explicitly. Americans have a habit of chilling white wine far too long and drinking it way too cold. We demand ice cubes in just about every beverage we drink: water, tea, colas, cocktails, coffee, and I have even seen ice in beer, all the while reveling in the shivery goose-bump chill of over-air-conditioned theaters, restaurants, cars and offices. I feel that I must try, if only because it is so clear to me, that drinking over chilled white wine, a good white wine, deprives one of fully enjoying the complex aromas and delicious flavors that the winemaker so desperately has tried to produce.
Call me an old fuddy-duddy or a grumpy old man. I very well could be, but it’s safe to say that most Americans serve their white wines too cold. On the other hand, white wines too warm will taste hot, alcoholic and flat. The temperature of wine is a matter of endless discussion that I won’t go into now. While they may be refreshing, it may be nearly tasteless, without much complexity, be a bit out of balance, with refrigerator temperatures masking their flaws and best guzzled cold if nothing else but for their pure icy refreshment. Remember the next time you are served an inexpensive white, it is cold for a reason!
Science has proven that raising the temperature at which a wine is served allows the various flavor compounds in a wine to rise and evaporate, thereby adding to a wine’s aroma, which contributes greatly to enjoyment on the palate. To enhance the pleasure of drinking a bottle of good white wine, please do not serve it so cold. This suggestion is not so easy to follow if you’re in a restaurant. You order a white wine, it may come to the table directly from the refrigerator and then straight in the ice bucket. Sommeliers know better than that, but they are accustomed to consumers who want to keep white wine a notch or two just above freezing.
The typical household refrigerator temperature is in the 30-35ºF range. Good for the prevention of spoilage, bad for most white wine. So, let’s agree to a rule of thumb. About 20 minutes before dinner, take the white wines out of the fridge and put the red wines in.
Which brings me back to the original question, how warm or cold should my wine be? The last time I looked, bottles don’t come with instructions for serving. Every wine has its own optimal serving temperature. But if you experiment with the temperatures of your wines, you will soon build your own database of temperatures for your favorite wines.
Begin with a glass of your favorite white wine on the chilly side. With a digital thermometer, record its temperature, smell and taste. Take notes and be specific. What does it smell like? What kind of fruit? What kind of spice? Then take a few SIPS. What does it taste like? What kind of fruit does it smell like? Does it smell the way it tastes? What’s different? Repeat every 15 minutes, sipping, taking and comparing notes. Soon you will find your preferred temperatures (PT). Without getting too specific for every wine, which would take up too much space, I have listed my PTs. Yours may be different.
Sparkling Wine 40-45ºF
Rosé Wine 50-52ºF
White Wine 50-55ºF
Sherry (Light) 52-55ºF
Sherry (Dark) 60-65ºF
Red Wine 60-65)ºF
Fortified Wine 55ºF
Port (vintage) 62-65ºF
Just as each wine has its own characteristics, you have a unique palate. So, this guide is just that – a guide.
I can’t think of a better excuse to try more wines than when those pop-up summer thunderstorms chase you in the house for a few hours.
Have fun, Cheers
Chris
