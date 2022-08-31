Let’s continue with our discussion on the white wines of Bordeaux.
Located two hours from Paris, at the very southern tip of Bordeaux, is the town of Chablis. That is where — you guessed it — Chablis wine is made.
The history of the town of Chablis goes back to 50 AD. But it wasn’t until 104 AD when the Cistercian Monk Hugues de Macon planted the first vines.
Chablis is a chardonnay, and unlike other chardonnay wines, it is rarely oak-aged, resulting in a very different taste and profile.
It’s because of that that Chablis is popular worldwide. The cool climate produces less fruity wines with more acidity than chardonnay grown in warmer areas.
Chablis is described as having citrus and white flower aromas with dry, lean, light-bodied flavors of citrus, pear, minerality and salinity.
One of the most desirable traits is a long, tingly finish of high acidity and minerality. Much of the elegant taste is because of the region’s soil, climate and traditions.
Chablis rarely displays butter flavors, which is a sign of oak-aging.
The best food pairings take advantage of the wine’s naturally high acidity to act as a palate cleanser and work well with delicate creamy sauces.
Due to its lighter, more delicate taste profile, you’ll want to stick to chicken, most fish dishes, clams or scallops, and lighter meats as your base ingredient.
The high acidity and salinity mean it will do well alongside sushi.
In terms of spice profiles, lean toward fresh herbs, white pepper and low overall spiciness.
When cooking, if the recipe calls for a dry white wine, grab a Chablis. It is the go-to choice for dry white wine and serves this purpose well.
The region of Chablis is what they call semi-continental; spring frosts can kill the vines, hot summers wreak havoc in the vineyards, and rain in the fall will stop grapes from fully ripening. All of this means growing high-quality grapes can be difficult.
Chablis and its 14,000 acres are an Appellation d’Origine Protegee (AOP), meaning it is a protected region and an AOC, which means each region has to follow a specific AOC set of rules, too many for this discussion.
The main rule is that no other grape is allowed. Chablis is 100% chardonnay. There are only four Chablis AOPs.
The more focused the region, the higher the quality. The higher the quality, the higher the price.
So, from where does my wine come? The label will tell you. Petite Chablis ($15) comes from areas on the outskirts of town but still within the AOP.
Chablis ($20) comes from the town. These drink best when young. No further aging is needed.
Premier cru ($25) is from one of 47 AOC-designated vineyards within the town. These are best three years after the vintage. My favorite is a 2019 William Fevre Royaux at about $30.
Grand cru ($50+) only comes from 250 specific AOC acres near the Serein River and will set you back a minimum of $50. Drink these five years from vintage.
Fortunately (or oddly enough), we can thank climate change for giving any AOP Chablis a streak of delicious recent vintages. The 2015, 2018 and 2019 stand out.
So, if you’re on the lookout for something new, now is the time to make your next bottle a Chablis.
En santé, Chris
