If you like your red wines big, bold, then Nebbiolo (pronounced “Nebby-oh-low”) needs to be on your radar. Hailing from Northern Italy’s Piedmont Region, this grape is known for producing powerful, full-bodied, and tannic wines, while looking as pale as Pinot Noir.
Nebbiolo is an old, old grape, first being mentioned as far back as the 13th century, and is an incredibly fussy variety to grow. It flowers early, ripens late, and struggles to ripen fully. It is thought to take its name from “nebbia,” an Italian word for the fog that drapes the hills further restricting its ability to ripen in the growing season.
Even though Nebbiolo makes up only 10% of all the grapes grown in Piedmont, more of this grape is grown there than anywhere else in the world.
As an early-late varietal, there is no point in planting where it might suffer from late spring frosts or heavy rains. It has been slow to travel far from its birthplace. I have read encouraging reports of wines produced from the King Valley in Australia, California’s Central Coast and Washington State. The grape is also grown in Latin America, though, so far without much success. A good Nebbiolo wine is still extremely difficult to find outside its homeland.
Most famously, it’s the grape that produces Denominazione di Origine Controllata e Garantita (DOCG) wines of Barolo and Barbaresco, two of the world’s most revered (and most expensive) wines. DOCG rules have two classifications, a Barolo “normale”, which requires 36 months of aging, including 18 months in wood) and Barolo Riserva DOCG with 60 months aging, and 24 months in wood. In fact, top-quality Barolo made most traditionally is one of the slowest-maturing wines in the world, easily withstanding decades in the bottle. Barbaresco DOCG has two classifications, a Barbaresco “normale” with 24 months aging and six months in wood, and Barbaresco Riserva DOCG with 48 months aging and nine months in wood.
So, with all this aging, what does Nebbiolo at its best taste like? Nebbiolo wines can be quite an experience because the floral and light red fruit aromas suggest the wine is much lighter than it is. If you didn’t understand the concept of “grippy tannins” before, you will now, as leathery goodness clings to your teeth, tongue, and gums. Despite its tannins, the wine’s fruity flavors of cherry and raspberries, supported with aromas of rose and anise, always seem to shine through. In cooler years, Nebbiolo gets a bit herbaceous with a more sour cranberry fruit, rose, leather and minerality.
It’s one of the few grapes you can sometimes identify simply by its color alone. It tends to take on a brick-orange tinge at the rim of its dark ruby center relatively early in its often long life.
Perhaps the most wonderful thing about Nebbiolo is its perfume. The wine is typically highly aromatic, having the most unusual bouquet in which, roses, forest undergrowth, smoke, violets and pencil lead can often be found.
With such a large amount of tannin, you’ll want to pair these wines with foods that feature fat, butter, and olive oil, nothing too lean. Your first thought will probably be rustic, Italian fare and that’s a great start! Nebbiolo also goes surprisingly well with savory Chinese dishes and spice-driven Asian cuisine. With Nebbiolo’s bold tannins, you’ll want to seek meats that have enough fat to absorb the ample tannin. The wine’s high acidity allows it to match against higher acid foods with saltiness and perhaps vinaigrette-based sauces, but remember to balance by adding enough butter, fat or olive oil to complement the wine’s tannin.
The waiting game used to be the hardest part with top Nebbiolo wines. But, new styles of winemaking have made them softer and more approachable younger. Barolos and Barbaresco’s available in most wine shops are drinkable now, a few more years won’t hurt and older examples are too expensive, ranging from $50 to hundreds of dollars, and hard to find.
What to do in the meantime? Easy. Nebbiolo is also in a number of more affordable, entry-level styles of wine from Italy and beyond.
Try a close relative, Langhe Nebbiolo, (pronounced “long-gay,” meaning low-lying). Langhe has more relaxed production restrictions, allowing winemakers to experiment with varieties and techniques not sanctioned under DOCG rules. Sometimes the grapes used for Langhe Nebbiolo come from the same vineyards as Barolo and Barbaresco but are harvested from younger vines; 2010, 2012 and 2015 Langhe are excellent vintages.
If you like Sangiovese or cool-climate Pinot Noirs,
Nebbiolo is one wine that you need to try.
Happy drinking,
Chris
