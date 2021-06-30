Last year, I discussed wines that were aged in unusual places; caves under railroad tracks, horse drawn wagons, 200 feet at the bottom of a lake or 200 miles in space at the International Space Station to study the effects of wine aged in space.
Well, the wines from the ISS have returned to terra firma on Jan. 14, 2021.
The identity of the bottles had been a closely guarded secret, until now. Space Cargo Unlimited announced in March that they chose a case of 2000 Petrus Merlot, valued at about $6,000 per bottle.
Space Cargo said it chose the 2000 vintage based on “oenological criteria,” including the need for a well-structured wine dominated by one grape variety — in this case, Merlot. The 12 bottles of world class Merlot spent 438 days in space on board the ISS at an altitude of 248 miles with a team of incredibly disciplined astronauts who refrained from drinking it. The cargo also included Merlot and Sauvignon Blanc vines from Bordeaux.
“Our goal was to tackle the solution of how we’re going to have an agriculture tomorrow that is both organic and healthy and able to feed humanity, and we think space has the key,” said Nicolas Gaume, CEO and co-founder of Space Cargo Unlimited.
Researchers were looking into how conditions in space impact how wine ages. The mission, part of a private research program called Mission VISE (Vitis Vinum in Spatium Experimentia), sought to examine “how plants adapt to the stress of space conditions to develop innovative solutions for the future of food and agriculture on Earth.”
In a press release from Christie Auction House, they have bundled the space-aged wine, with a bottle of 2000 Petrus, a Waterford lead crystal wine glass and decanter along with a diamond encrusted corkscrew made from a meteorite, all packaged in a custom-made gold and jeweled box courtesy of the Parisian Maison d’Arts Les Ateliers Victor, for a measly $1 million!
The wine won’t go up for auction but is instead available for purchase by Christie’s private sales division. Proceeds of the sale will go towards funding future space missions. Whoever buys it will have the chance to taste the difference between space wine and Earth wine themselves– that is, assuming they think that experience is worth a million bucks. Some of the wines went to a taste-test in Bordeaux at the Institute for Wine and Vine Research where sommeliers compared the terrestrial and extra-terrestrial aging processes.
So, the big question is does space aged wine taste different?
According to a blind taste-test conducted in March 2021, the answer is yes! A panel of 12 wine experts and scientists sipped the space-aged Pétrus, alongside the same Earthly variety. Lucky them! I guess my invite is still in the mail. They detected clear differences.
“The earth wine was exactly how I would expect it to taste,” said panelist and wine critic, Jane Anson. “I found there was a clear difference in both color, aromatics and also in taste. The space wine was a bit more evolved than the wine that had remained on Earth, as if it had aged an extra two to three years while in space. There were more floral aromatics and the tannins were a bit softer and more evolved. It’s at its peak drinking, but this wine will last probably another at least another two or three decades.”
The next step will be to try to ferment grape must into wine on the ISS. Maybe one day, spaced-aged wines will be common commodity.
But, until I can afford the million dollar Petrus, I guess I will see you in the wine store.
Happy landings,
Chris
